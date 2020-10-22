Cerro Gordo County burn ban lifted

As of 11 a.m. on Oct. 22, the burn ban issued for Cerro Gordo County has been lifted.

That's according to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management.

"It has been determined, and with the consensus of the county fire departments, that the conditions requiring a burn ban no longer exist and that the ban will be lifted at 11:00 AM today October 22, 2020," the release said.

The burn ban was initially issued for Cerro Gordo County on Oct. 16 due to high winds and dry conditions.