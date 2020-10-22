 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County burn ban lifted
Cerro Gordo County burn ban lifted

As of 11 a.m. on Oct. 22, the burn ban issued for Cerro Gordo County has been lifted. 
 
That's according to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management.
 
"It has been determined, and with the consensus of the county fire departments, that the conditions requiring a burn ban no longer exist and that the ban will be lifted at 11:00 AM today October 22, 2020," the release said.
 
The burn ban was initially issued for Cerro Gordo County on Oct. 16 due to high winds and dry conditions.
 
 
 
