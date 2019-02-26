MASON CITY | Cerro Gordo County's three-person board supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday morning to approve an ATV and off-road utility vehicle ordinance that designates the streets and portions of roadways where those modes of transit can operate.
For the past month of county board meetings, supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts read the language of proposed ordinance 64 which is more focused on when, where and how citizens can't ride ATVs and UTVs within county limits.
Just a few items that constitute "unlawful operation" as spelled out in Section 3 of the ordinance:
- Operating at a speed above 35 mph
- Operating on a "hard surface roadway with a speed limit of 55 mph"
- Operating on "any land under the control of the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board"
- Operating on any "Grade Level B" minimum maintenance road where vehicular travel is not ordinarily permitted or on any "Grade level C Roadway or dirt road"
- Operating without a "lighted white light to the front and lighted red light to the rear
Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that the initial impetus for the ordinance came from repeated questions by residents about operating ATVs and UTVs in non-incorporated areas.
"This was a review of citizen requests as we do with other matters," Meyer said.
The ordinance differs in a few ways from one previously discussed in 2016 in Osage which included a prohibition for operating between 10 p.m. and 5.a.m. and established a $100 fine for violations.
Meyer said the reason for that is because there isn't a uniformity to ATV and UTV ordinances in Iowa.
"Some ordinances are very short with very little restrictions and others have more restrictions, there isn’t really a “standard” ATV use ordinance."
Once the ordinance is published, it can be found on the Cerro Gordo County website under the "County Ordinances and Policies" section.
31 times North Iowa first responders' social media game was on point
Charles City Police Facebook Jan. 17, 2019
Clear Lake Fire Department Jan. 7, 2019
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 25, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 20, 2018
Charles City Police Feacebook Dec. 18, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 11, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Dec. 3, 2018
We're not sure if this "officially" marks the end of road construction season or not, but the bridge over Willow Creek on 12th Street NW has been reopened today. We appreciate your patience! (Thanks to https://t.co/Ey6kIDgQs1 for helping us illustrate our excitement.) 2701 pic.twitter.com/wV7GmtLhmI— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) December 3, 2018
Clear Lake Fire Department Dec. 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Nov. 29, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Nov. 26, 2018
Today we had an Defensive Tactics update at in-service training. Don't worry, no officers were injured in the taking of these photos... 2701 pic.twitter.com/vUO0SKOpl7— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) November 26, 2018
Clear Lake Fire Department Nov. 18, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Nov. 9, 2018
Here's a screen shot of our recent casework this morning. Please slow down and drive carefully. Break out your winter driving skills and put them to good use. 2701 pic.twitter.com/UYtWGXR7t4— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) November 9, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Oct. 8, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Sept. 13, 2018
Mason City Fire Department Sept. 6, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Aug. 23, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Aug. 2, 2018
Whew! We are learning all kinds of new skills tonight @culvers MC. Stop by and see us in action! @iowastatepatrol @soiowa 2701 pic.twitter.com/Uc5ksPTl8U— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) August 2, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 27, 2018
Mason City Fire Department June 20, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 14, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 1, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet June 1, 2018
Holy cow! It's National Donut Day! Thanks to @CENT_CU for letting us know AND delivering the treats! 2701 pic.twitter.com/VXhvnHsXvS— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) June 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook May 15, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet May 6, 2018
We had the chance to stop by Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles yesterday for Free Comic Book Day. It was a blast! We're not sure who had more fun with the cosplayers though, the officers or the kids! 2701 pic.twitter.com/aXrIfVhU0b— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) May 7, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet April 25, 2018
MCPD, first in your hearts and first at the finish line at the @iowaspeedway yesterday...kind of. We had an officer at Precision Driving Instructor Recertification and this photo op presented itself. 2701 pic.twitter.com/JjnBe7nqWP— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) April 25, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018 2
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018 3
Mason City Police Tweet DOT Feb. 12, 2018
Great message from @iowadot today for Valentine's week. Buckle up to help make sure you get safely back to your loved one!— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 12, 2018
2701 pic.twitter.com/eTMpD3MmlK
Mason City Police Tweet Feb. 2, 2018
Happy Groundhog Day! The little critter saw his shadow...six more weeks of winter. Don't despair. We North Iowas are hearty people. This will be easy! 2701 pic.twitter.com/oKUqgduk7w— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 2, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.