 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

MASON CITY | Cerro Gordo County's three-person board supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday morning to approve an ATV and off-road utility vehicle ordinance that designates the streets and portions of roadways where those modes of transit can operate.

For the past month of county board meetings, supervisors Casey Callanan, Tim Latham and Chris Watts read the language of proposed ordinance 64 which is more focused on when, where and how citizens can't ride ATVs and UTVs within county limits. 

Just a few items that constitute "unlawful operation" as spelled out in Section 3 of the ordinance:

  • Operating at a speed above 35 mph
  • Operating on a "hard surface roadway with a speed limit of 55 mph"
  • Operating on "any land under the control of the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board"
  • Operating on any "Grade Level B" minimum maintenance road where vehicular travel is not ordinarily permitted or on any "Grade level C Roadway or dirt road"
  • Operating without a "lighted white light to the front and lighted red light to the rear

Cerro Gordo County Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said that the initial impetus for the ordinance came from repeated questions by residents about operating ATVs and UTVs in non-incorporated areas.

"This was a review of citizen requests as we do with other matters," Meyer said.

The ordinance differs in a few ways from one previously discussed in 2016 in Osage which included a prohibition for operating between 10 p.m. and 5.a.m. and established a $100 fine for violations. 

Meyer said the reason for that is because there isn't a uniformity to ATV and UTV ordinances in Iowa. 

"Some ordinances are very short with very little restrictions and others have more restrictions, there isn’t really a “standard” ATV use ordinance."

Once the ordinance is published, it can be found on the Cerro Gordo County website under the "County Ordinances and Policies" section.

