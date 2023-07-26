For every $1 spent on hazard mitigation, $6 in post-storm cleanup and rebuilding is saved, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Institute of National Building Scientists. Hazard mitigation planning allows a community to reduce or eliminate threats from natural and man-made disasters.

To help guide future hazard mitigation projects, the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency is undertaking an effort to update its current Hazard Mitigation Plan, last updated in 2018.

Hazard Mitigation Plans are a requirement of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, administered by FEMA. Once a community, county, or other eligible jurisdiction is part of an approved plan, they become eligible for up to a 75% cost share for a variety of projects listed in the plan. Hazard Mitigation Plans are required to be updated on a five-year cycle, and Cerro Gordo County’s HMP expired in early 2023.

A hazard mitigation plan identifies vulnerability to natural disasters such as flood, drought, wildfire, winter storms, tornado/windstorms, hazardous material release, etc. The plan sets goals, establishes mitigation alternatives, and prioritizes projects that may alleviate potential damage to property and provide protection when future disasters occur.

This planning effort is being guided by a planning team consisting of representatives from the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency. Public input will be gathered through online tools and public meetings.

All taxing authorities including the county, cities, and school districts, are eligible to participate. Other entities such as health care facilities, chambers of commerce, utility providers, businesses, or nonprofits can also provide input.

A public survey to gather local priorities or concerns is available on the project website or can be found at: Cerro Gordo County IA HMP - Public Survey.

Cerro Gordo County has hired JEO Consulting Group to assist with the plan development. For more information, see the project website at https://www.jeo.com/CerroGordoCountyHMP or contact Becky Appleford, JEO project manager, at (402) 392-9915 or rappleford@jeo.com. You can also contact Eric Whipple, Cerro Gordo County emergency management coordinator at (641) 421-3151 or ewhipple@cgcounty.org.