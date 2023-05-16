The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has approved a 15-month moratorium on permits for "utility-scale wind-energy conversion systems, solar-energy installations and battery storage installations."

The moratorium passed Monday after a well-attended public hearing.

Among the speakers during the public portion of the meeting, most residents supported withholding permits for the 15-month period. With 10 residents speaking for the moratorium and two speaking against, public sentiment seemed to align with the recommendation from recently resigned Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins. Robbins has taken a job with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments.

During discussion, supervisors agreed a moratorium would benefit the community as the county's comprehensive plan will not be completed until this summer. The comprehensive plan is a guide for development and will include the county's best practices for renewable energy.

"The moratorium was brought up to Planning and Zoning May 4. Eventually, the original recommendation of 15 months was accepted. These type of projects were being granted special use permits and those don't have a set of rules everyone plays by. The comprehensive plan was started nearly a year ago and includes guidelines for renewable projects," according to Tom Meyer, county director of administrative services.

Board Chair Casey Callanan asked Meyer about delays associated with the hiring of a new planning and zoning administrator and whether the ordinance can be amended on the advice of Robbins' replacement.

Supervisor Chris Watts also had questions about the timeline. "I had originally thought 15 months might be too long," he stated. "I thought 12 months might be better, but do we have the option to extend this if we aren't satisfied?"

Meyer said the ordinance can be amended at any time by the board.

Residents who supported the moratorium gave a variety of reasons for their opposition to the renewable energy technologies. The safety of wildlife and migration concerns, chemical seepage, long contract lengths and visual blight were all mentioned.

"Imagine if you were on the other side of this issue and consider how you would feel if this same threat was coming to your backyard," asked Cerro Gordo County resident Julie Fjone.

Proponents of renewable fuels technologies believe they are well suited to Iowa's areas of open land and have been working with landowners for a number of months on developments that are currently on hold.

Corey Eberling of Apex Clean Energy likened the situation to the insurance industry. "Rule changing doesn't put a stop to business," he said. "If there's new policies coming down from above, you don't stop selling insurance to your customers. You work with those changes."

For now, the 15-month moratorium stands. The county continues its search for a planning and zoning administrator and will revisit the ordinance as necessary.

