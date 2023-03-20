Related to this story

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Cory J. Behr, 44, of Rockwell, died Thursday, March 16, 2023. Arrangement: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

