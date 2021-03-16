Cerro Gordo Conservation Board: Keep dogs out of wildlife areas during nesting season

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board (CGCCB) is reminding the public that dogs aren't allowed at CGCCB Wildlife Areas during nesting season.
Each year, from March 15 to July 15, dogs are prohibited in CGCCB Wildlife Areas to protect ground nesting wildlife like pheasants, waterfowl and songbirds.
Dogs are, however, allowed in designated training areas during this time period at the Mike Zack Wildlife Area, the South Shellrock River Greenbelt, and Quarry Lake at Lime Creek Conservation Area.
In addition to the above rule, the Lime Creek Conservation Area, Wilkinson Park, Linn Grove Park, Ingebretson Park and Strand Park require all dogs to be on a 6-foot leash.
For more information, call the CGCCB office at 641-423-5309.
