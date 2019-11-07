Winter is coming, and many kids throughout Cerro Gordo County need basic winter clothes, like hats, gloves and scarves, in addition to boots, coats and snow pants.
More than one Mason City group is trying to help.
The Mason City Knitters will hold a sit and knit event, during which people can come in, sit down and knit a winter hat, a pair of gloves, scarves or mittens or bring in and donate winter clothes for kids, at Brick Furniture store in Mason City on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Last year, around 400 hats, gloves and mittens were collected for kids during this same event, also held at the store, which holds the event every year.
Jamie Heard, social worker for the Mason City Community School District, said the district has a significant need for winter clothing each year.
“We have many students without what would be considered the ‘necessary’ winter weather gear in a state with a climate like Iowa,” she said. “With our elementary students, there seems to be a more noticeable need, probably because students are going outside for recess, which causes staff to be more aware of the students who do and do not have the right items.”
Heard said she receives requests from teachers, secretaries, school nurses and principals all the time about students who need the basic winter clothes, and though there are so many community programs trying to help the situation, many only serve students through fifth or sixth grade, leaving the older students out.
“We have tried to get very creative over the years to meet the needs of all of our students,” she said.
Many district employees and community members and agencies work with the district or bring in donations, asking that the items go to students or families who need it, in addition to winter clothes drives at individual buildings through partnerships with local community agencies, members, churches and businesses.
“We know that some families are being forced to make choices between paying this bill or buying winter gear for the children (and themselves),” Heard said. “If we can help ease that burden and provide a student with what they need to be able to focus on being at school and learning, then we will always try to make that happen.”
Clear Lake Community School District Superintendent Doug Gee said the greatest need for winter clothes, including snow pants, boots, scarves and coats, is at the elementary level.
“Our elementary students are much tougher on the outerwear and outgrow it faster than the older students as well,” Gee said.
Clear Lake CSD partners with local nonprofit ShareLife, which has a mission, called Engage!, to make sure kids and families have what they need to stay warm for the winter season, according to Gee.
“We have moved the Engage! drive up earlier to mid-October as the Iowa weather has deemed it worthy of this change, especially with our kids going outdoors for recess even in the colder conditions,” Gee said. “We want to make sure they have the necessary items.”
Engage! boxes were placed in all the school buildings, several churches and many popular businesses within the community to collect new or gently used winter wear, Gee said. Items collected were then distributed to each family with specific needs and sizes.
“Well over 1,000 items were available with very little left, which was then given to other local agencies,” he said.
According to the Iowa Kids Count Child Data Snapshot of Cerro Gordo County, 13.1 percent of children living in Cerro Gordo County, or 1,152 kids, in 2017 were living under the poverty level, a 31 percent increase since 2000.
In all of Iowa, 12.6 percent of children, or 90,244 kids, were living under the poverty level in 2017, a 16.4 percent increase since 2000.
In the 2018-2019 school year, 30.8 percent of students at Clear Lake Community School District were eligible for a free or reduced price lunch, which was the lowest percentage out of all the school districts in Cerro Gordo County, and 51.1 percent of students at Mason City Community School District were eligible for a free or reduced price lunch, which had the highest percentage among all the Cerro Gordo County school districts, according to the Iowa Department of Education, Bureau of Information and Analysis.
According to the Federal Register, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, students are eligible for a reduced price lunch if the household does not make at least an annual income of $47,638 for a family of four, $31,284 for a family of two.
