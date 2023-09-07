Cerro Gordo County will be enacting a burn ban beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

Emergency Management and the fire chiefs of Cerro Gordo County have been in communication regarding the heightened risk of wildfires due to lack of precipitation received and forecasted generally dry conditions, the drying vegetation and crops, and the beginning of harvest season. Because of these listed conditions, it was determined that a burn ban for the county was prudent.

Several surrounding counties have already or will be under burn bans by the end of the week. The burn ban does not prohibit recreational or cooking fires.

A map of the counties that currently have burn bans in effect can be found here: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/state-fire-marshal/burn-bans This map updates frequently.