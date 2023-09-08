Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate are encouraging Iowans to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote. For Iowans already registered, it’s important to make sure your information is current. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 19.

“We want every eligible Iowan to vote, and the first step is to register to vote,” said Wedmore. “September is a great time to register to vote as all voters will get a chance to cast their ballot in the city/school Election this November.”

The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

"Voting is the best way to make your voice heard, and I want to see every eligible Iowan participate in the upcoming city and school elections in November," said Pate. "In order to participate in our elections process, it's critical to register to vote and make sure your registration is current. Registering to vote only takes a few minutes, but in voting, Iowans can make a long-lasting impact."

To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to pre-register before November’s city/school election is Oct. 23.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote, or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.