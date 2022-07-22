Century Day scaries: how are people preparing for RAGBRAI's longest day?

With RAGBRAI beginning next week, Century Day looms overhead as Mason City prepares to celebrate all who make it through.

The 100-mile ride from Emmetsburg to Mason City leaves people with mixed emotions. Some who have ridden long treks before have expressed confidence in breaking up the ride into smaller portions, while others are nervous about the overall mileage being put on their body and bikes that day.

An outpouring of support and camaraderie has shown itself leading up to this event, with Facebook groups and teams banding together to encourage and lend knowledge to each other as they prepare for next week's event.

"Before my first century, the farthest I had ridden that year was 25 miles. But I did a lot of miles (15-20), so I was fit. Pick a pace you can sustain, have a professional bike fit ... having a bad fit makes it more uncomfortable, but then just ride, no long breaks." said Joanne Olsen on a Facebook page created for RAGBRAI "newbies."

Joel Carlson is a Mason City native who has both participated in RAGBRAI and ridden in a century ride. He said his century ride took him about 8 hours, and he felt the last 15 miles were the most difficult.

Carlson stopped every 12-20 miles, when he felt he needed a break. His century ride wasn't part of RAGBRAI, and he said it took a couple days to recover from the ride. He suggested following suggested preparations for a century ride, as the general rule is if you can ride 60 to 70 miles, you can ride 100.

"You can prepare for 100 miles the same way you would normally prepare for RAGBRAI, however you may want to build up to a longer ride in training than you may have for an 80 mile day. This doesn’t mean you have to ride 100 miles in training before you get to RAGBRAI (although more power to you if you can), you should probably target riding as many as 80 miles on your longest ride in training," Coach David Ertl says on his training blog for RAGBRAI.

The key seems to be proper nutrition and fluids throughout the ride. Steve Smart, a RAGBRAI participant this year, has ridden in 200 century races, and put together a list of tips for completing RAGBRAI's Century Day.

"Take a drink every 10-15 minutes. On average you should complete a bottle every hour (Your mileage may vary, but this is a good guide to start with on your training) Also begin eating. Your body can only process so much at a time while moving. You will have to figure your best strategy out, for me it is 200-250 calories an hour, taking in 100-125 every half hour. Small manageable portions." Smart also suggests adjusting position on the bicycle depending on the terrain and being pre-hydrated before the event to start the day in a good position.

Carlson noted that, especially for first-time riders, RAGBRAI will be a shock, so preparing for tight quarters and maintaining pace will be important.

"It was kind of a shock for me when I first started, there were bikers as far as the eye could see,” Carlson said, but more than that, he encouraged rides to “get out there, ride, and enjoy. (Staff and volunteers) will take care of you if you need help.”