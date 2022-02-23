Central Springs teachers taking time for mental health

It's no secret it has been a hard year on the mental health of educators.

Teachers have been facing the effects of the pandemic this year, through challenges of learning loss and addressing the social and emotional needs of students. With challenges teachers have been facing, along with personal struggles they face at home, mental health has been affected.

"The staff is a little bit more preoccupied (this year) and you can see that on their faces," said Central Springs Elementary School Principal Bill Carlson. "They're preoccupied with what they are teaching in the classroom. They're preoccupied with what's going on in the world around them. And they are preoccupied about how they can try to balance all that."

Central Springs Community School District has taken measures to support the mental health of their teachers through sharing opportunities and administrators being sensitive when they do check-ins with staff. Teachers have worked to get together to talk and relax.

"In order to focus on the social emotional needs of the students, we have to have the staff regulated and in a good place mentally and socially, too, in order to do what we need to for the kids," said middle school teacher Josh Bass.

While kids had the day off on Monday, Central Springs teachers came together to laugh and relax. Familiar tunes echoed in the Nora Springs elementary campus' gymnasium as the teachers played music trivia. Laughter broke out among tables as they guessed wild answers on who the artist was.

Carlson worked as the trivia host, cracking jokes and teasing the tables' answers. Between rounds, Carlson would select names out of a hat and the winning teachers would run up for a prize.

"Because we're educators, that's what we do. We give," Carlson said to room of teachers. "Because we have that servant mindset, our kids need us. I know for some of us, it's been hard."

Middle school science teacher Becky Miller said this year has been a little bit more challenging for teachers as social emotional needs of students are coming to the surface. "I think we were kind of in a stall out phase where things hadn't come to the surface yet," said Miller. "We were still kind of in shock from when we were closed."

Second grade teacher Dalcy Lorentzen says not only addressing emotional needs has been challenging, but helping students catch up on crucial pieces in their education as well.

"It just feels like too we do have less planning time. Last year, in the elementary side, teachers didn't have to do a recess duty or a lunch duty. Now we've gotten two more duties put back on us, so we have less planning time," said Lorentzen.

Stress can result in teachers taking retirement earlier according to Lorentzen. Bass added the younger teachers are leaving the field because of the mental strain. Stress of work is also coming home with teachers says Miller.

"We're giving our best and then we go home; we're parents too. We give the rest at home. Giving the best at school and the rest at home is not a great formula," Miller said.

Miller says the teacher gatherings is really encouraged to help take care of the teacher. Bass said he appreciated the Central Springs administration being willing to give time for a "mental reset."

"I just kind of feel a little sense of relief whether it's temporary or long term, but knowing that I can take a moment for myself before I go back to the daily grind," said Bass.

"What's hard for me as a principal is trying to take care of all my teacher needs and family needs," said Carlson. "That's hard. Because my teachers need a lot of emotional support and they just need help in their classrooms because of what they're seeing with their kids and some of their behaviors."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

