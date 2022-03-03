Central Springs prepares to send large Special Olympics crew

Strength, skill, and determination. These are the makings of a Special Olympics athlete.

Special Olympics is returning in full form this year, and Central Springs is preparing to send one of its largest squads, according to Coach Kipp Beyer.

Central Springs will be competing against other schools at the Northeastern Region Spring Games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Sunday, March 6.

"We have nine going this year and that's the most we've ever had," said Beyer. "In the past, we've had like two, three, maybe four, but now we got nine going. It's going to be really awesome this year."

According to its website, Special Olympics gives kids with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports. Students with disabilities can participate and receive benefits from it, like self-confidence and improved physical fitness. The site also states the Special Olympics also helps others better understand and value those with disabilities.

Special Olympics in Iowa offers a variety of different sports for students to participate in, like soccer skills and swimming. Central Springs athletes participating at the Northeastern Region Spring Games will compete in throwing, either a tennis ball or softball, and running.

Beyer, who has been coaching Special Olympics athletes since 2014, says he has seen kids with special needs grow as individuals. Beyer used his veteran athlete, eighth-grader Michael Young, as an example of growth over time.

"Over the years, I've noticed kids like Michael just gain a little more confidence in themselves. When they try something and they succeed, they get a little more confident and realize they can do anything," said Beyer.

"It's a great opportunity to do something," Young said.

Young will be competing in the 25 meter dash and tennis ball throw on Sunday. Young, who has competing for five years now, said he was feeling excited to be back competing again. He added he was hoping to place high at the UNI Dome.

"That's my goal because last year we couldn't have it because of COVID," said Young.

The crew has been using the large gym space at Central Springs Elementary School at the Nora Springs campus to get ready for competition. Beyer helps the athletes improve their throwing skills and improve running times.

"I'm just excited for them. I just enjoy working with them. I just enjoy watching them, seeing them succeed, and have a little fun in the process," said Beyer.

Athletes who place first in their event at the UNI Dome will qualify for the Summer Olympics in Ames at the end of April according to Beyer. The nine will be receiving a sendoff from fellow classmates, teachers, and their parents on Friday.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

