Central Springs prepares for recycling focused family night

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

Central Springs preschool students have been learning lessons about those three R's throughout April. All of their learning will culminate in a Family Night on Wednesday at the Nora Springs campus.

"What they can understand is that there's only so much room for garbage, and they can understand that garbage does not have a place outside on the playground or somewhere else," said preschool teacher Barb Shafer.

The preschoolers have centered on the earth-friendly lessons after reading "One Plastic Bag: Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of the Gambila" by Miranda Paul and Elizabeth Zunon. It is a true story of an African woman who began a movement to recycle plastic bags polluting her community. She eventually found a way to reuse the bags and transformed the town.

Ideas for reusing have been a main focus in Shafer's class, finding ways to be nicer to the planet. At the event, students will use paper shopping bags as placemats during dinner, newspaper flowers as centerpieces, and show their "grass house" diagrams to their families.

Shafer's class is also preparing for a trip to the North Iowa Landfill to learn about recycling.

"The big thing is to stop and think," said Shafer. "Before you throw that plastic bottle away, does your family recycle? Put it in the recycle bin."

Shafer is expecting 130 people to attend Family Night. Hosting Family Night helps ensure critical standards that she teaches are understood at a deeper level.

This is the second Family Night for the preschoolers. The first was held in the fall and centered on being "bucket filler rather than a bucket dipper," or the importance of positivity. These are the first Family Nights since the inception of the pandemic.

Central Springs Elementary School Principal Bill Carlson says not having Family Night caused a "gap."

"Family night is a great way to engage and engage people. Also it just brings life into the building," said Carlson. "We bring adults here, and they get to see the great things that we do."

Both Shafer and Carlson mentioned that parents want to be involved with their children's school, and events like this are a perfect opportunity. Shafer noted a majority of families she interacts with have their first child in preschool.

"(Parents) get to know who other kids are. So when they see them or hear their child talk about somebody, they can put a name to a face," said Carlson. "They also build some of those connections with other families. When (students) start talking about doing birthday parties or sleepovers or get-togethers, it's not as scary for them."

According to Shafer, there is huge emphasis on family being a part of the preschool learning experience. The big reasons for getting family involved is to make a child's first experience with school a success, enhance learning, and to form and deepen relationships.

"If I can get not only the kids' first experience with school to be good but I can get the families' first experience to be good, we're on the right track," said Shafer.

A goal is ensuring what students learn will affect how they act and socialize. An example she gives is her students still talking about being bucket fillers.

"I know I've done my job well when, like last year, I hear about it a couple months later. They will still nag me about this recycling stuff," chuckled Shafer.

"What I love about it is all the chatter and all the positive excitement that I hear from my families and from my kids. I also get to see my staff shine," Carlson said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.