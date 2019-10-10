Central Springs High School in Manly has been awarded a $10,000 grant to enhance STEM curriculum with the support of local farmers.
The money from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program will allow Central Springs to update the school’s engines curriculum with new, diverse types of small engines, according to a press release from AFGRE.
The grant will also enable Central Springs to purchase new tools and equipment that are foundational to the job force of the 21st century small engine mechanic, the release stated.
You have free articles remaining.
Schools from across the country were nominated and selected by farmers to receive STEM grants through AFGRE, which has more than $18 million in grants to over 1,000 rural public school districts since 2011.
AFGRE is sponsored by the Bayer Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the overall health and well-being in communities where farmers and Bayer employees live and work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.