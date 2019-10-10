{{featured_button_text}}

Central Springs High School in Manly has been awarded a $10,000 grant to enhance STEM curriculum with the support of local farmers. 

The money from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program will allow Central Springs to update the school’s engines curriculum with new, diverse types of small engines, according to a press release from AFGRE.

The grant will also enable Central Springs to purchase new tools and equipment that are foundational to the job force of the 21st century small engine mechanic, the release stated. 

Schools from across the country were nominated and selected by farmers to receive STEM grants through AFGRE, which has more than $18 million in grants to over 1,000 rural public school districts since 2011.

AFGRE is sponsored by the Bayer Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the overall health and well-being in communities where farmers and Bayer employees live and work.

