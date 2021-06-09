Central Gardens of North Iowa to co-host Backyard Friends and Foes lecture series

The Central Gardens of North Iowa, Cerro Gordo County Master Gardeners, ISU Extension and Outreach and the North Iowa Beekeeper’s Club have teamed up to host the Backyard Friends and Foes lecture series.

Backyard Friends and Foes is a four-part lecture series to help Iowans understand insects and animals and the impact they have in your garden, backyard and home.

All of the lectures will take place at the Central Gardens of North Iowa outside the Nature Education Pavilion.

The first leg of the lecture series, Beneficial Insects with Dr. Donald Lewis, starts next week on Tuesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m.

The remaining three lectures will take place June 29, July 20 and Aug. 24 and will touch on a variety of different topics.

The Backyard Friends and Foes lecture series is open to the public and doesn’t require any pre-registration.

Members of the north Iowa community are encouraged to attend with questions, and even insect samples, for the lectures.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

