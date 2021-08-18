Census Bureau results: Not a single North Iowa county grew in population in past decade

From 2010 to 2020, Iowa’s population grew 4.7% from 2010 to 2020, according to Census Bureau data released Thursday, Aug. 12.
80% of that growth is owed to four of the largest counties in the state; Johnson, Linn, Polk and Scott, while 68 counties throughout Iowa showed losses over the past decade. That includes all of the North Iowa area.
Over a 10-year period, not a single county in the North Iowa region saw population growth. In fact, the counties of: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright each had negative percent change of more than 1.5%.
The greatest drop, by percentage, was experienced by Franklin County, which went from 10,680 in 2010 to 10,019 in 2020 for a loss of 661 people and a change of -6.2%. Winnebago and Worth each had negative changes of about 1.7% with the former losing 32 more people (187 to 155).
Cerro Gordo County, the largest by population in North Iowa, went from 44,151 people in 2010 to 43,127 in 2020 for a loss of 1,024 and a percent change of -2.3%.
"In a way, it’s really sort of the same old story that the state, overall, is growing a little bit," Iowa State University sociology professor David Peters said in a story for the Gazette Des Moines Bureau. "But even though as a state we're growing, it kind of masks a lot of unevenness. So you have phenomenally fast growth rates in the state’s large urban centers and an exodus of people in most of rural Iowa."
Data also shows that Iowa saw an increase in housing vacancy rates by about 0.2% over the past decade which suggests a possible oversupply of units in certain parts of the state.
Chad Schreck, the president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, said that with the decreases there are challenges and opportunities alike.
"Our biggest challenge is on the workforce side and we see that nationally. We don’t have enough people to fill all of the jobs nationally and if you’re losing a little bit of population, even in smaller numbers, it impacts that. We’re seeing that crunch for businesses," Schreck said.
He said that some of that crunch is owed to the pandemic but also to the changing nature of how business is conducted. "There’s a lot of things people are working through."
On the positive side of the ledger, Schreck pointed to increasing diversity numbers remaining relatively stable. The Gazette noted: "Iowa’s Hispanic numbers increased 64,442 to 215,986, from 5 percent in 2010 to 6.8 percent today. Nationally, Hispanics are 18.7 percent of the population. Ten years ago, Blacks were 2.9 percent of Iowa’s population. That’s up to 4.1 percent, an increase of 43,628 to 131,926. Nationally, Blacks are 12.4 percent of the population."
With that, Schreck then turned toward housing.
"When we build new housing, we get it filled up," Schreck said. As proof, he mentioned that downtown Mason City's 133-unit housing complex, The River, filled up in a matter of months. Now the developer, the South Dakota-based Talon, is looking at bringing a follow-up 102-unit complex to the area.
Not every urban area saw marked increases.
Black Hawk County, the state’s fifth largest and home to Waterloo with 131,144 people in the latest census, had a gain of just 54 residents over the decade. Rural counties that saw gains included: Buena Vista, Dickinson and Lyon.
Adams County remained the least-populated county in the state and lost 325 people from 2010 through 2020.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.