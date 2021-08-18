Census Bureau results: Not a single North Iowa county grew in population in past decade

From 2010 to 2020, Iowa’s population grew 4.7% from 2010 to 2020, according to Census Bureau data released Thursday, Aug. 12.

80% of that growth is owed to four of the largest counties in the state; Johnson, Linn, Polk and Scott, while 68 counties throughout Iowa showed losses over the past decade. That includes all of the North Iowa area.

Over a 10-year period, not a single county in the North Iowa region saw population growth. In fact, the counties of: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright each had negative percent change of more than 1.5%.

The greatest drop, by percentage, was experienced by Franklin County, which went from 10,680 in 2010 to 10,019 in 2020 for a loss of 661 people and a change of -6.2%. Winnebago and Worth each had negative changes of about 1.7% with the former losing 32 more people (187 to 155).

Cerro Gordo County, the largest by population in North Iowa, went from 44,151 people in 2010 to 43,127 in 2020 for a loss of 1,024 and a percent change of -2.3%.