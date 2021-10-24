'Cemetery scientist' seeks stories of Mason City's Sugar Beet Row

Karen Byrne's young relative has a name for the volunteer work she does.

Cemetery scientist.

Byrne is a volunteer for Elmwood-St. Joseph, and she was doing research for the cemetery's annual History Walk when she came across a pulpit marker engraved with the gates of heaven. Buried there were a mother and son who died a month apart. Byrne was intrigued. She found out via their death certificates, the two lived at 10 Sugar Beet Row.

In the early 20th century, companies looking for cheap labor often built housing – little better than tenements – for its mostly immigrant workforce.

On the northern outskirts of Mason City near modern-day Lime Creek, three mini-communities of housing that became known as "rows" named after their respective companies sprung up: one each for Lehigh Portland Cement, Mason City Brick & Tile and the American Beet Sugar Company.

Immigrants from Europe and Mexico followed the work – they'd work the early fall sugar beet harvest in the north and then moved south to work with the warmer weather.

Have a story of Sugar Beet Row? Names only tell part of the story of those who migrated here for work and to start a new life. Pictures bring the story alive and give history a face. There are family stories and pictures of Sugar Beet Row that can be brought to life and preserved for the future. Karen Byrne is looking for these stories and pictures from the early 1930’s, perhaps in a family Bible or a box in the closet as she works to continue researching Sugar Beet Row and the story of the migrant workers who passed through. If readers have stories and pictures they are willing to share for this historical research project please contact her at crlife2250@gmail.com

"I just kept right on going," Byrne said. "I looked at other cemetery markers, the Mason City Library, ancestry.com and newspapers.com. In the RL Polk directories, they said who lived in those houses.

"I looked up the names. That's how I found Concepion Rejas," Byrne said.

Rejas was 8 when she died of measles and pneumonia in February 1930, just six months after her family came north from San Antonio for work.

"It must've been so cold for them," Byrne said. The company housing usually had only a central wood-burning stove to heat the home.

Through Concepcion, Byrne also found Elias Rocho, a Methodist pastor who lived in Sugar Beet Row and ministered to the families there before later moving into Mason City. Rocho buried Concepion. Concepcion's parents were found with the help of The Spanish Archives in San Antonio, Texas.

There are others she found: Calixta Torres and her family lived in Sugar Beet Row until her death in 1934. The family migrated back to Mexico where they lived for several years before returning to Mason City to put down roots.

Fabian Chavez lived in Lehigh Row and worked at “the Sugar Beet.” Someone made the concrete cross marker for his grave in Elmwood/St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Byrne also discovered that while the Lehigh Row children were bused into Mason City for school, the Sugar Beet Row kids had their own school, Lime Creek #8 – also known as the Sugar Beet School. Kids at that school attended once the beets were harvested, through the winter. And there was no guarantee the families would stay once the harvest was one, so attendance was sporadic at best.

Byrne also read about Mary Garcia Rick, who was born in Mason City and lived on Lehigh Row with her parents. Byrne read Rick's story on the Migration is Beautiful website, part of the Iowa Women's Archives at the University of Iowa's libraries. They are helping guide Byrne in her search.

And the enormity of what started with a bit of curiosity has also hit Byrne, and caused her to seek out help.

"I have learned that this is very important and very personal and I'm not going to screw it up," she said.

So, she's looking for anyone who had relatives who lived on Sugar Beet Row any time from 1930-1935. This winter she will take independent study classes from a professor at the University of Northern Iowa to help guide her writing.

Even with the depth of her work, Byrne's efforts have only revealed part of the story and that's not acceptable to her.

"I have some information but am looking for more about those who passed through here or put down roots to preserve stories and pictures," Byrne said. These people contributed "to the prosperity of Mason City through their work and their culture."

You can contact Byrne through her email, crlife2250@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.