Catching Adam: Fishing community helps remember late Mason City angler

An 18-inch walleye in Clear Lake is keeping the spirit of Adam VanSyoc alive.
VanSyoc, 43, of Mason City, died in a boating accident on the Winnebago River in late March. He is survived by his wife, Mandy, and their four children.
“I wanted those who loved him to be able to still fish with him, and maybe someday, one of our kids, Adam’s dad or one of Adam’s many fishing buddies will be lucky enough to catch it,” Mandy said.
VanSyoc, an avid angler, enjoyed spending his free time on the water or ice fishing with his children and his buddies.
After his death, Mandy knew she needed to do something to help her family heal, so she reached out on social media about tagging a fish in his memory, and Brad Bull, Clear Lake Fishing Club president, responded immediately.
The Clear Lake Fishing Club collaborates with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and sponsors for its tagged-fish program each year; however, it’s never been asked to tag a fish in someone’s memory.
“This is kind of a first for us,” Bull said.
VanSyoc participated in the Clear Lake Fishing Club’s annual spring walleye classic with his father, Dave, for several years.
Dave VanSyoc currently works at Clear Lake Bait & Tackle, owned by fishing guides Kevan Paul and Chris Scholl.
When Paul realized he had an opening in his guiding schedule on May 29, he planned to take Dave VanSyoc fishing on Clear Lake for the fish that’d be tagged in his son’s memory.
But the men decided the fishing trip wouldn’t be complete without Adam VanSyoc’s 11-year-old son, Derek — his baseball and fishing partner.
The three spent some time looking for bites while bobber fishing, and Derek found them.
Actually, he found all the bites.
Derek caught four walleyes — his father’s favorite fish — worth keeping, and neither his grandfather nor Paul caught anything.
“Grandpa Dave was never so proud to be the net man and Kevan Paul was just as proud being the photographer,” Bull said, recapping the day’s results in a Facebook post on the Clear Lake Fishing Club’s page the next day.
Derek attributed his success to setting the hook on his bobber pole the way his father taught him.
“He was sad that his dad wasn’t physically with him to go fishing that day, but he knows his dad was the one who helped him catch all those walleyes that day,” Mandy said. “It made him happy to be a part of this and to know his dad was still there helping him.”
The walleye designated as “Adam’s fish” received a pink No. 66 tag, which was Adam VanSyoc’s high school football number.
Those who catch the walleye are encouraged to take a picture of themselves with the fish as well as a close-up of the tag and bring them to Clear Lake Bait and Tackle for verification and a $100 cash prize.
After the pictures are taken, the fishing club is asking anglers to throw the fish back so someone else can catch it and receive the cash prize.
Mandy said she wanted her husband’s tagged catch-and-release fish to be in Clear Lake because it was the lake he grew up fishing; it’s where he and his father participated in walleye fishing tournaments; and when the couple first met in the summer of 1994, fishing off the dock in Clear Lake was always in their date plans.
As their family grew, whenever they’d get a chance, that’s where they’d fish.
“That lake has special meaning to us,” Mandy said.
In addition to Adam VanSyoc’s fish, the fishing club released 30 walleyes with yellow tags associated with cash prizes between $100 and $1,000 in May.
Bull said about half of the tagged fish are caught each year.
Mandy said her family is grateful for everyone who was involved in making Adam’s fish a reality to keep his spirit alive.
It’s her hope that his fish will bring a little peace to everyone who is hurting and missing him.
“I hope those who need to fish with Adam the most are the lucky ones who catch it, and I hope once caught, this fish will bring smiles and comfort knowing Adam is still with them,” she said.
VanSyoc vigil (1).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (2).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (3).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (4).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (5).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (6).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (7).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (8).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (9).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (10).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (11).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (12).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (13).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (14).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (15).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (16).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (17).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (18).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (19).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (20).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (21).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (22).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (23).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (24).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (25).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (26).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (27).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (28).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (29).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (30).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (31).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (32).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (37).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (33).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (34).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (35).jpg
VanSyoc vigil (36).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.