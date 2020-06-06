Catching Adam: Fishing community helps remember late Mason City angler

Dave VanSyoc currently works at Clear Lake Bait & Tackle, owned by fishing guides Kevan Paul and Chris Scholl.

When Paul realized he had an opening in his guiding schedule on May 29, he planned to take Dave VanSyoc fishing on Clear Lake for the fish that’d be tagged in his son’s memory.

But the men decided the fishing trip wouldn’t be complete without Adam VanSyoc’s 11-year-old son, Derek — his baseball and fishing partner.

The three spent some time looking for bites while bobber fishing, and Derek found them.

Actually, he found all the bites.

Derek caught four walleyes — his father’s favorite fish — worth keeping, and neither his grandfather nor Paul caught anything.

“Grandpa Dave was never so proud to be the net man and Kevan Paul was just as proud being the photographer,” Bull said, recapping the day’s results in a Facebook post on the Clear Lake Fishing Club’s page the next day.

Derek attributed his success to setting the hook on his bobber pole the way his father taught him.