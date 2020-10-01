Casey's updates logo, a first since 1968

For the first time in 52 years, Casey's is updating its logo.
The Midwestern gas station staple announced the change on Twitter on Thursday.
We’ve got a fresh new look! Check out the first Casey’s logo update since 1968. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/94kS00vOhx— Casey's (@caseysgenstore) October 1, 2020
Twitter users have been quick to share their feedback on the new logo. Some are supportive, some are critical, and others have said they don't care as long as Casey's pizza goes unchanged.
Prefer the old but it’s still Casey’s and they still support racing. My wife thinks you need to add drive throughs out the kitchen window to pick up fountain pops and pizzas so she doesn’t have to get the kids out. Just a thought for new store designs.— Brad Vonk (@brad_vonk) October 1, 2020
I'm sorry but it's too basic. Add some windows and some yellow perhaps.— Mason Battistello (@MasonBattistell) October 1, 2020
Because it looks like you're getting roasted, I wanted you to know that this is done well. Change is hard for people. Keep moving forward and tell your story using the new logo. You won't hear from the many who are satisfied, & anonymity invites criticism. Good job Casey's!— Troy Vander Molen (@tvmolen) October 1, 2020
Just don’t change the pizza & we won’t have any problems. 👀— Sarah Killoren (@KillorenSarah) October 1, 2020
A Des Moines-based design studio called Bozz Prints joined in on the social media fun as well, putting their own spin on a new Casey's logo.
What are your thoughts on the Casey's logo's updated look?
