Casey's updates logo, a first since 1968
  • Updated
For the first time in 52 years, Casey's is updating its logo.

The Midwestern gas station staple announced the change on Twitter on Thursday.

Twitter users have been quick to share their feedback on the new logo. Some are supportive, some are critical, and others have said they don't care as long as Casey's pizza goes unchanged.

A Des Moines-based design studio called Bozz Prints joined in on the social media fun as well, putting their own spin on a new Casey's logo.

What are your thoughts on the Casey's logo's updated look?

