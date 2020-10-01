 Skip to main content
Casey's updates logo, a first in 68 years
Casey's updates logo, a first in 68 years

Casey's new logo

Casey's logo

For the first time in 68 years, Casey's is updating its logo.

The Midwestern gas station staple announced the change on Twitter on Thursday.

Twitter users have been quick to share their feedback on the new logo. Some are supportive, some are critical, and others have said they don't care as long as Casey's pizza goes unchanged.

What are your thoughts on the Casey's logo's updated look?

