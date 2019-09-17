Holly Brink of Garner, who has worked with neglected and abused children for 17 years as a volunteer with the CASA program, said the best part has been "the great kids I have met along the way."
The children she met in her early years with the Court Appointed Special Advocates program are now adults.
When she sees them out in the community, she asks how they are doing.
"I'm glad to see that they have successful relationships," Brink said.
Around 20 people in North Iowa from all walks of life are serving as advocates for vulnerable children through the Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.
However, that number isn't nearly enough to help all the children who need an advocate, according to program coordinator Crystal Engstrom.
North Iowa CASA advocates are currently speaking up in court for 38 children in foster care and the child welfare system, according to statistics provided by the program.
CASA officials say 142 children have been abused or neglected in North Iowa, meaning more than 100 children still need an advocate.
The CASA program started in Iowa in 1986. The North Iowa program was launched 10 years later.
Funding for Engstrom's salary comes from the state, while the United Way pays for administrative support.
Volunteer advocates must go through six training sessions before they start working with children.
Other than that, "the only requirement is to be caring and compassionate and be willing to help kids who have been neglected," Engstrom said.
Some CASA volunteers are retired teachers, but others include farmers and several people working in finance.
A volunteer whose professional background doesn't involve children sometimes have an "out-of-the-box view" that can be helpful, according to Engstrom.
Carol Flaherty, a retired nurse from Mason City, said she became a CASA advocate four years ago because she was "looking for a way to give back."
CASA volunteers work with one child or group of siblings at a time. They are required to meet with the children at least once a month to determine what they need.
Flaherty said sometimes a child will tell her something like, "I miss my toys from my other house."
She also makes recommendations on behalf of the children for programs such as therapy.
CASA advocates also write reports before family court hearings to help the judge reach a decision.
Having advocates work directly with the kids is important because "the judge does not have time to go out and see every one of the children," Flaherty said.
Judges appreciate "having another set of eyes," she said.
A CASA volunteer's main goal is to advocate for the child, while the Department of Human services concentrates on getting the families the resources they need to get their child back.
However, uniting families is everyone's ultimate goal, according to Flaherty.
"Most children want to go back to their biological parents," she said.
The teachers of the children she works with also advocate for them, according to Flaherty.
She said she's also impressed with the work the DHS staff and the families do.
"The parents really try hard to get their children back," she said.
However, it can be frustrating when they don't make the changes to make that possible, according to Flaherty.
The most rewarding part of being an advocate is "getting to know the children," Flaherty said.
She sees them struggle, but also sees "how resilient they are in the face of what they have endured," she said.
Brink, the administrator of the Concord Care Center in Garner, is the longest-serving CASA advocate in North Iowa.
Although she's seen a lot of success stories, being an advocate can be challenging, according to Brink.
Sometimes the children have a lot of trauma in their backgrounds, and it can be difficult to watch them make strides and then regress, she said.
"That's always a struggle," she said. "You are always rooting for the families to get back together, but sometimes that's not always possible."
CASA advocates are appointed and sworn in by judges.
Brittany Lockey of Northwood, the newest North Iowa CASA volunteer, was sworn in earlier this week.
"I just have a passion for neglected and abused children, and thought this would be a good way to do my part to help them," she said.
Lockey, a dental assistant, said she is looking forward to "getting to know the families who are struggling and just doing what I can to help them."
For more information on CASA, call Engstrom at 866-923-1088, email her at crystal.engstrom@dia.iowa.gov or visit www.iamforthechildiowa.com.
