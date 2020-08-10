Carpenter nurse: 'I am answering the call'

Even with the dangers – and maybe because of them – working as a traveling nurse and a disaster relief nurse is rewarding. And while she says it is scary when you go in and is chaotic and challenging the entire shift, knowing she is there to help others is comforting.

"You are there working directly with them, holding their hands, saying prayers with them and comforting them, and you don't think about yourself," she said. "Hospice is one of my passions, so it's easy for me to get into that role."

And while Annamaria loves what she is doing down in Texas and continues to cherish her role in helping people survive the pandemic, getting back to North Iowa is something she often thinks about.

With her three grown children living at home or within an hour of Saint Ansgar, and Andrew needing to get back to run the family business – Wilder Concessions – Annamaria looks forward to her future nursing endeavors closer to home.

"Never did I think I would be working in a pandemic," she said. "It's helped me become a stronger nurse. I have other goals I want to reach, but I'll do this as long as God has this door open for me."

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

