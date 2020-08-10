Carpenter nurse: 'I am answering the call'

As a U.S. Marine, Andrew Wilder was trained to go into battle, so he instantly recognized what his wife Annamaria was heading into when she took on the role of disaster relief nurse in a pandemic.
Each day, Andrew sees his wife head into COVID-19 hot spots at long term care facilities and hospitals across Texas, and to him it has the same feel as a soldier going into battle.
"I trained in the U.S. Marine Corps as a combat engineer, locating mines," said Andrew, who is 50. "You prepare for combat and that is what she does every day."
For Annamaria, the decision to help during one of the worst pandemics to affect the nation and the world was easy, despite the risks associated with the work she is doing.
"This isn't the time to be in healthcare and be afraid," the 46-year-old nurse said on Tuesday. "They need us right now and I am answering the call."
Annamaria, who makes her home with Andrew in Carpenter, about six miles northwest of Saint Ansgar, has worn many hats in her more than two decades in the healthcare industry, from working in long term care, psych, home health, private nursing, and hospice.
She embarked on her journey as a traveling nurse in April 2019 and has served in Minneapolis/St. Paul, but has concentrated her efforts in Texas, where she says about 95 percent of her family lives.
"My passion is hospice and home care, and those are the facilities being hit the hardest," Annamaria said. "That's why I'm here."
Typically, disaster relief assignments are with different team members at different facilities most of the time. Assignments can be seven, 14 or 21 days, with shifts lasting 12 hours or longer, she said.
In her latest "deployment" as a disaster relief nurse contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense, Annamaria has served in COVID-19 wings in Austin, Uvalde and Arlington, Texas, with her latest stint in San Antonio, which is one of the latest hot spots for the pandemic in the United States.
City officials reported 340 new cases in San Antonio on Wednesday; the total is now 41,614. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 394.
Area hospitals admitted 68 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, and there are now 817 total hospitalizations, with 345 people in intensive care and 238 on ventilators, the city reported.
According to reports, hospitals are still under stress, with 13 percent of staffed beds and 49 percent of ventilators available.
Annamaria believes her life path has been chosen by God, and it is by his grace that she is in Texas helping in COVID-19 hot spots.
"I rely a lot on my faith and prayer," she said. "This is the path laid out for me and I will follow it. This is God's plan."
While the large number of people with the coronavirus and the unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are concerns for Annamaria and Andrew, both are confident that if they go through the strict protocols each day and wear the proper personal protective equipment, things will be fine.
While working in any and all of the healthcare facilities, Annamaria wears a full hooded hazardous materials suit, gloves, shoe covers, a mask and eye protection or full face shield.
And when she gets back to the hotel suite in which she and Andrew are currently residing, the Wilders follow strict steps in sanitizing her shoes and washing her scrubs immediately.
When asked if she is ever afraid she will be infected, Annamaria said she has to trust in the process.
"All I'm thinking is I'm protected," she said. "I have a whole system and process. I wouldn't be able to do it without Andrew's help."
For Andrew, after a bit of a scare when Annamaria first started at a long term care facility in Austin where three positives turned into 39 patients and staff members testing positive within a matter of days, the strict process has put him more at ease.
"It spread that fast," said Andrew, who works remotely for Hormel, making his decision to travel with his wife easier. "The workers were asymptomatic, so that shows how dangerous this really is. You just have to trust we are doing all we can."
Even with the dangers – and maybe because of them – working as a traveling nurse and a disaster relief nurse is rewarding. And while she says it is scary when you go in and is chaotic and challenging the entire shift, knowing she is there to help others is comforting.
"You are there working directly with them, holding their hands, saying prayers with them and comforting them, and you don't think about yourself," she said. "Hospice is one of my passions, so it's easy for me to get into that role."
And while Annamaria loves what she is doing down in Texas and continues to cherish her role in helping people survive the pandemic, getting back to North Iowa is something she often thinks about.
With her three grown children living at home or within an hour of Saint Ansgar, and Andrew needing to get back to run the family business – Wilder Concessions – Annamaria looks forward to her future nursing endeavors closer to home.
"Never did I think I would be working in a pandemic," she said. "It's helped me become a stronger nurse. I have other goals I want to reach, but I'll do this as long as God has this door open for me."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.