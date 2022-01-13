Caring Pregnancy Center will host a reception on Jan. 22

The Caring Pregnancy Center of Mason City will host the Center's Annual Reception on Jan. 22.

The event will be held at The Bridge next to Grace Evangelical Free Church on 440 N. Illinois Ave. in Mason City. The theme this year is "Rooted in Love" according to a press release. Attend and learn more about partnering with the Caring Pregnancy Center.

Pastor Jackie Basener from the Victory in Christ Free Methodist Church in Mason City will help lead the celebration of the last 35 years of the Caring Pregnancy Center. A Caring Pregnancy Center client will also be sharing how ministry changed her life during the event.

The reception will be held at 6:30-8 p.m. Dessert and coffee will be served and free child care is provided. The event is free, but you must register to reserve your seat.

For more information on the event or to register, visit https://secure.fundeasy.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21529 or call 641-424-2237.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

