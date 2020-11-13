 Skip to main content
Caring Pregnancy Center banquet postponed until spring
 The Caring Pregnancy Center is postponing its annual fall banquet until spring 2021, according to a recent announcement from Jo Hafermann, the center's executive director.

"It is with heavy hearts and God watching over us that we have decided to postpone our annual fall banquet to next spring. We have chosen this path due to the heightened risk in our community keeping everyone’s health and wellbeing in mind," said Hafermann. "The Caring Pregnancy Center believes in fostering an environment of love and community therefore we believe it is best to wait until we can safely come together and continue Gods great work."

