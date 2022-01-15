Care center residents settle into 'new normal'

Walking through Mason City long-term care facility IOOF Home on Wednesday, there were comments from staff and visitors, alike, about how full their visiting rooms were this day.

With residents being a part of those at risk of contracting illness, care centers closed their doors to keep everyone safe. The isolation that ensued left residents lonely and depressed, watching their loved ones through windows. Now, almost two years later, care homes have largely opened up again.

"Recently, the CDC as well as the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid updated their current guidelines in response to the trend of negative impacts being seen on the psychosocial wellbeing of residents living in care facilities," said Troy Sundt, IOOF Home activities director. In response, Sundt said the IOOF is open to all visitation, though they do watch the county COVID positivity rate and are flexible with area restrictions.

"We have seen a tremendously positive impact on the residents as a result. They are more apt to attend social gatherings and participate in group activities whereas before, it seemed as though the depression of isolation made them more reclusive," said Sundt. "The thing that I think most people on the outside of care facilities didn’t think about was the fact that these residents were carrying the full weight of this the entire time."

Through Sundt's department, residents have been staying busy with many activities to keep their spirits up, such as piano recitals, manicures and men's club. They've also reopened to volunteers for BINGO and socialization, provided they follow PPE protocols set in place to protect staff and residents.

Resident Shirley Suby was in high spirits when her family came to visit, joking, "It's no fun when you don't do anything and sit around and just look at each other." Her visitor, Mark Suby, is the oldest of Shirley's 27 nieces and nephews, and he and his wife, Connie, enjoy meeting with Shirley regularly.

The IOOF plans to venture out in the spring, when it's warm enough to begin their weekly bus excursions. They welcome volunteers to assist residents on and off the bus, and see to their needs as they're out. There is currently no vaccine mandate for the IOOF; Sundt just encourages everyone to do their best to stay healthy and make "truly informed and morally correct decisions about their health." He believes there can be an end to this pandemic if we all work together as a united team.

Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake has also seen success in reopening.

"We are feeling very good about our infection-control practices and have had very low volume of residents who have contracted the virus in the last year," said Administrator Krystal Thoe. "[We] feel great that we have not had any severe negative outcomes from those residents who have tested positive over the last 12 months."

Thoe said there are measures in place to keep everyone safe, including screening upon entry and required PPE.

"2020 and half of 2021 showed us that limiting family and loved-one interaction played a negative toll in how the residents that we serve felt..." Thoe said. "That has been much better this last six months as we work to provide safe and comfortable visits with individuals and provide creative and meaningful activities to meet their needs."

Both Oakwood Care Center and the IOOF are open to volunteer ideas from the community, and know that residents appreciate that facilities have opened to visitors once again. Other care centers like Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Summit House Retirement Community in Britt, and Country Meadow Place and Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center, both in Mason City, are open to the public provided masks are worn.

For those looking for ways to brighten a resident's day, Heritage Care Administrator Jessica Fischer said the facility equipped its website with an e-card portal through which family, friends, and community members can send messages.

"Our residents love receiving e-greeting cards from our feature on our website. We encourage community members to reach out to our residents" Fischer said.

