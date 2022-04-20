Card game brings Pickleball to the table

As the pickleball courts thaw out for games this summer, Mason City native Rob Morgan is debuting a new card game, Pickleball Smash.

The game started as a way to teach new players the unique vocabulary of pickleball and to give pickleball players a way to connect with the game when they can't get on the court.

"I started playing pickleball five years ago, and got addicted pretty quickly," Morgan said of the game. Inspiration for the card game struck when Morgan began searching for a game that didn't exist. He felt the best way to teach the jargon to his friends would be a game, but there were none around.

“I have always been a fan of card games and board games, and in the past few years I have become a huge fan of pickleball. This was a great opportunity to combine the two” Morgan said in a press release.

Having created a few other games in the past, Morgan set to work during the winter of 2021 to figure out a fun game that could teach nonplayers about pickleball. The game started like War, but after 12 to 15 different versions has landed on a "trick-based" game similar to spades.

The "tricks" in Pickleball Smash are based on shots made on a pickleball court. Shots have different point values based on how difficult the shot is in a live game. For example, one of the easiest shots in the game, called a "dink," is worth one point. A trick in pickleball requires three of the same card, which is then placed in front of the player on the table.

But with these tricks come special cards, with both penalties and lucky shots. Cards like "kitchen violation" and "illegal serve" cause players to lose a turn. Special cards such as "Ernie" and "poach" give players a leg up on their opponent, allowing players to increase point values or steal from opponents. The first player to 11 points wins the game, just like on the pickleball court.

Pickleball Smash is a two to four player game, lasting about 15 minutes. In testing, Morgan had pickleball players, pickleball learners, and others with no knowledge of the game play. He was happy to see that even those who know pickleball only as a card game still enjoyed it, and those who are learning the game had a better understanding of the jargon afterward.

Morgan launched the Pickleball Smash website April first, and has sold more than 100 games during his presale. The game has been sold in 28 states so far, including Iowa. Pickleball Smash pre-orders begin shipping April 29, around the time players will return to the pickleball courts outside.

“In the past few years, we’ve seen excitement and growth surrounding the sport explode, and we are excited to offer the first-ever card game to help bring the excitement of pickleball to the table when you can’t make it to the courts,” Morgan stated in a press release.

Morgan has partnered with stores in Virginia, where he lives today, to sell the game. He looked for small stores like the one his grandfather owned in Mason City, which sold model train cars and small games when he was young.

"This game is a great way to enjoy the sport without being on the court" said Morgan.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.