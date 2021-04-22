Carbon monoxide is cause in Kossuth County 17-year-old's death

A 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious Monday night at a Swea City hog confinement facility died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found at the facility at 407 390th St. by Kossuth County Sheriff's officers around 9:10 p.m. and transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by the Kossuth County Sheriff on Thursday afternoon.
Autopsy results from the Iowa Medical Examiners Office show Parra-Lerdo's death was accidental. Investigation at the scene revealed a power washer was being operated within the hallway area of the building near where Parra-Lerdo was working. Inadequate ventilation caused Parra-Lerdo to be overcome by the fumes.
A representative of the family who wished to remain anonymous said no one was at fault in Parra-Lerdo's death.
"If you want to help, spread awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning and how different machines and gases cause death," the representative wrote in a Facebook message.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas and poisoning is caused by inhaling combustion fumes. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air you're breathing, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This prevents oxygen from reaching your tissues and organs, according to information on the Mayo Clinic website.
Property tax records show the deed holder of the facility is Cottonwood Investment Company, and is managed by Christensen Farms of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.
Parra-Lerdo is not employed Christensen Farms, according to an official with the company. Parra-Lerdo's mother owns the company that was hired to clean the facility on Monday night.
The Swea City Ambulance, Algona EMS, Kossuth Regional Health Center, Kossuth County Medical Examiner and the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office all assisted with the case.
Parra-Lerdo is a member of the Class of 2022 at South Central Calhoun High School.