A Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a 2016 Chevy Malibu from the Kwik Star located on Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City.

According to court records, 24-year-old Kenneth Eugene Chance II has been charged with first-degree theft and driving while license is denied or revoked. He is facing up to 11 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

According to the affidavit, Chance was arrested after a traffic stop at Eisenhower Avenue and 12th Street NW at 12:07 p.m. on June 24. Chance allegedly said he planned to drive the vehicle to Des Moines. The theft was recorded on Kwik Star's closed-circuit TV.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 5.