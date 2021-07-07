 Skip to main content
Car crash near Rockwell sends one to hospital
The Iowa State Patrol and the Mason City Fire Department responded to a car accident near Rockwell on Wednesday morning. 

At 9:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to 140th Street and Olive Avenue, just southwest of Rockwell, after a two-vehicle collision at an uncontrolled gravel intersection.

Rockwell accident - 140th and Olive

A two-car collision at the intersection of 140th Street and Olive Avenue, west of Rockwell, sent one person to the hospital with injuries Wednesday morning.

John Bentele, 70, of Mason City, was driving a 2014 Honda Pilot. Constance Weaver, 55, of Rockwell was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler. 

Benetele was southbound on Olive Avenue while Weaver was westbound on 140th Street. Weaver "failed to yield right of way" at the intersection and was struck by Benetele broadside on the vehicle's right rear corner, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Weaver's vehicle entered the southwest ditch and rolled onto its left side. Benetele's vehicle remained on the road with damage to its front end.

Weaver was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department. 

