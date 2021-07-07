Car crash near Rockwell sends one to hospital

At 9:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to 140th Street and Olive Avenue, just southwest of Rockwell, after a two-vehicle collision at an uncontrolled gravel intersection.

Benetele was southbound on Olive Avenue while Weaver was westbound on 140th Street. Weaver "failed to yield right of way" at the intersection and was struck by Benetele broadside on the vehicle's right rear corner, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Weaver's vehicle entered the southwest ditch and rolled onto its left side. Benetele's vehicle remained on the road with damage to its front end.