Car accident sends one to hospital in Mason City

An accident involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital for their injuries in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, "25-year-old Dustin Fratzke of Mason City was southbound on Thrush Avenue in a Hewitt Hauling garbage truck attempting to turn east on 200th Street when 44-year-old Alice Hearn of Dumont attempted to overtake the garbage truck in her 2009 Ford F150."
The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department responded to the report at about 2:07 p.m.
Hearn was later transported to MercyOne North Iowa for her injuries; both drivers were wearing their seat belts, the press release noted.
Also assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Vehicle Enforcement, Rockwell Fire Department, Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs and Mason City Fire Medics.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the accident is under investigation with charges pending.
Residents were able to arrange temporary alternate housing, according to a release from the Clear Lake Fire Department.
A Monday night structure fire at the Gracious Estates Mobile Home Community on Mason City's east end that had firefighters on-scene for several hours has resulted in one death.
Collection: The 2020 Globe Gazette first responder honorees
Beth Aschenbrenner likes to get to know her patients.
Jason Awe hasn't been a volunteer firefighter for the Clear Lake Fire Department for very long. But since joining in 2018, it has been his passion.
Kathy Falk has given a lifetime of service to North Iowa, including nearly four decades to her community of St. Ansgar as an EMT.
Community policing is important to Mike McKelvey.
Dale Rayhons grew up on the family farm in Hayfield, and in addition to seeing dairy cows and farm implements, the young lad saw the ambulance…
Katie Schlichting used to pass out at the sight of blood.
The COVID-19 pandemic enveloping North Iowa and the country has changed a lot of things in Jennifer Vaske's work life.