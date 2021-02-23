 Skip to main content
Car accident sends one to hospital in Mason City
An accident involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital for their injuries in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, "25-year-old Dustin Fratzke of Mason City was southbound on Thrush Avenue in a Hewitt Hauling garbage truck attempting to turn east on 200th Street when 44-year-old Alice Hearn of Dumont attempted to overtake the garbage truck in her 2009 Ford F150."

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department responded to the report at about 2:07 p.m.

Hearn was later transported to MercyOne North Iowa for her injuries; both drivers were wearing their seat belts, the press release noted. 

Also assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Vehicle Enforcement, Rockwell Fire Department, Rockwell-Swaledale EMTs and Mason City Fire Medics. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the accident is under investigation with charges pending. 

