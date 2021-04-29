Cannonball organizers in Mason City in need of volunteers

"I’m excited about it. I want to see it go. Last year it just sat there empty and I don’t want that to happen again," he said.

Both Suby and Movick have been helping with the Cannonball for some time now — but for slightly different reasons. Movick said he got involved partly because he was looking for something to keep him active. Suby has a bit of a personal attachment to the Cannonball beyond just the fact that he used to oversee the park where it sits.

"I grew up two blocks east of East Park and I remember when the skating rink was a big thing in East Park. I have a history of living close to the park and my great-grandfather was the park superintendent, so I’ve been active in volunteering down at the park," Suby said. "Especially with the Cannonball because it’s got a group of people who are fantastic."

Per the Friends of the 457 group, the Cannonball has been in East Park since September 1959. Before that, it was in the care of American Crystal Sugar Company.

In 2003, restoration began on the locomotive. By 2014, that work was finished. Per the Friends of the 457 website, the 160-ton, 67-foot-long Cannonball is the "last remaining Minneapolis & St. Louis Railway steam locomotive" in existence.