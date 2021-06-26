 Skip to main content
Cannonball Day 2021 in Mason City: Rain or shine

While a downpour in Mason City throughout Saturday morning and afternoon put a damper on the live music and entertainment at the first Cannonball Day since 2019, it wasn't enough to wash out volunteers putting together BBQ chicken meals for hungry patrons. 

Cannonball Day 2021- Preparing meals

Volunteers for the 2021 iteration of Cannonball Day in Mason City put together BBQ chicken dinners for walk-up and drive-thru customers.  

Before getting a meal, patrons first had to get a ticket for $9 which bought not only half of a chicken but baked beans, coleslaw and a Rice Krispies Treat.

There was a slight pivot in terms of approach though. Walk-up orders decreased to almost zero but cars were lined up along East State Street to get a dinner of chicken, coleslaw, baked beans and Rice Krispies Treats. Bundled in plastic bags to stay dry of course. Whether the rain hastened or dialed back, the length of the line maintained.

Cannonball Day 2021- Delivering meals

Volunteers for 2021's Cannonball Day in Mason City brave the elements to deliver bundled-up BBQ chicken meals to patrons along East State Street. 

Those doing the cooking did have to do a bit of double duty. When workers from Hy-Vee weren't turning over the sizzling chicken, they could be seen turning the top of their tent outward to keep water from weighing it down too much. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

