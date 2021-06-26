Cannonball Day 2021 in Mason City: Rain or shine

While a downpour in Mason City throughout Saturday morning and afternoon put a damper on the live music and entertainment at the first Cannonball Day since 2019, it wasn't enough to wash out volunteers putting together BBQ chicken meals for hungry patrons.

There was a slight pivot in terms of approach though. Walk-up orders decreased to almost zero but cars were lined up along East State Street to get a dinner of chicken, coleslaw, baked beans and Rice Krispies Treats. Bundled in plastic bags to stay dry of course. Whether the rain hastened or dialed back, the length of the line maintained.

Those doing the cooking did have to do a bit of double duty. When workers from Hy-Vee weren't turning over the sizzling chicken, they could be seen turning the top of their tent outward to keep water from weighing it down too much.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

