Candidate profile: Sharon Steckman

Rep. Sharon Steckman is seeking her eighth term as the area's representative in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2022. She is being challenged by Doug Campbell, a Republican and former Mason City School Board director, in House District 59.

Steckman began serving in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2009 and is a retired educator. She resides in Mason City.

1. What made you decide to run?

During my 30 years of teaching in the Mason City School District and overseas in Portugal I saw the importance of quality education for all kids. While serving as president and chief negotiator for the Mason City Education Association it was clear to me that everything we did was affected by the actions of the state Legislature. After retirement the opportunity came up to run for the position of state representative. I felt it was an opportunity to continue my mission of quality education for all.

2. Proudest professional accomplishment?

While serving on the Education Appropriations Committee, I was introduced to some students who were part of a program called iJAG (Iowa Jobs for American Graduates). These students told us how they were pretty much checked out of their high school and were not feeling any connection or purpose. This program came to their school and it changed everything for them. iJAG is focused on making sure kids pass the classes they need to graduate, on how to achieve success, and they work hard on skills related to employment; job shadowing, how to apply for a job, writing a resume. Their graduation rate is over 90%. Funding is three-pronged; the state, the school, and a business. I immediately contacted the CEO of iJAG, Laurie Phalen, and asked when we could bring this program to Mason City. That started the ball rolling. Nine years ago, iJAG came to MCHS serving 30 students in 11th and 12th grades. Today there are three programs -- MCHS, JAMS, and Lincoln Intermediate -- serving 157 students. I am proud to currently be serving on the State iJAG Board and I work in the House to encourage other legislators to take a look at this wonderful initiative to make sure all kids get a great education and graduate with the skills needed to enter the workforce or continue their education.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

My two top priorities are education and lowering costs for Iowans.

Iowans have counted on and been known across the country for our great public schools. Every child in Iowa should have access to a quality education no matter their zip code. Our half a million kids in public education are depending on state lawmakers to get it right. I worked with more than a dozen Republican legislators to keep our schools open and stop the voucher plan to shift money from public schools to private schools. They and I knew what it would mean for the rural schools. The nonpartisan legislative services determined the first year alone would cost the public schools $79 million. This money would not go to those already in private school. It would go to 10,000 kids in public school and will not be enough to cover tuition. I want to continue the excellent relationship our communities have with our public and private schools and not pit them against each other. The conservative Heritage Group ranked Iowa ninth in school choice; there are already choices for families.

I also want to lower costs for families. This can be achieved by lowering taxes for the average family instead of the super-rich and corporations; expanding affordable child care; creating more affordable housing; and creating good-paying renewable energy jobs while also lowering gas and utility costs.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

The choice is clear this election. I believe in our democracy and common sense, not conspiracy theories. I believe in investing in our public schools to make us first in the nation again, not funnel dollars away from our kids. We need to fully fund mental health care and allow men and women to make their own health care decisions without interference from politicians. Climate change is real, and we should be implementing solutions for clean water and healthy soil. I believe in the separation of church and state. Unions made our country and economy strong. When Iowa workers make a living wage, all Iowans benefit. We are elected to represent all Iowans, not special interests or single issues, and no law should be passed that encourages bullying, prejudice, or marginalizes any segment of our population. And finally, we need to get rid of our first-in-the-nation status for puppy mills.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

I have spent my career here in North Iowa working in our schools for our kids and families, and fighting for our way of life at the state Capitol. These past years you have honored me with your vote and your confidence in me to be your representative. I do not and will not take that trust lightly. I have worked hard to be a voice of moderation and accountability while in office. I have been open and transparent, and I am always available to help constituents navigate the bureaucracy to resolve their issues. I would appreciate your vote to continue to be your voice in Des Moines.