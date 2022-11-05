Candidate profile: Doug Campbell

Republican Doug Campbell is challenging Democrat Sharon Steckman in Iowa House District 59. Steckman is seeking her eighth term as the area's representative.

Campbell was a pharmacist for 42 years and is a former Mason City School Board Director. He currently resides in Mason City.

1. What made you decide to run?

While I was serving on the Mason City Community Schools Board of Directors, I recognized the need to improve all school districts in the state of Iowa the same way that we improved education in our district. There is much work to be done and I know what needs to be done.

2. Proudest professional accomplishment?

Bringing fiscal responsibility and accountability to the Mason City Community Schools while serving on the board. Updating school policy to better reflect Iowa Code as written, interpreted and implemented. While these were actions of the entire board, I was instrumental in facilitating necessary changes.

3. What are your top two priorities for 2023?

Reducing government financial burden on working families and improving educational transparency.

4. What sets you apart from your opponent?

A fresh voice for North Iowa District 59. As a pharmacist I have served the needs of North Iowans for 42 years. I have participated in your life and the life of our communities.

5. Ultimately, why should people vote for you?

I am a constitutional patriot. I will work to represent you. I will not choose to be absent for a vote. I support the Second Amendment in Iowa. The right to keep and bear arms will be on this November ballot. I voted on Oct. 19 for the Second Amendment in Iowa.