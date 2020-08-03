You have permission to edit this article.
Candelight vigil for Jane Mikkelson Schreur to be held Thursday
Candelight vigil for Jane Mikkelson Schreur to be held Thursday

Jane Schreur

Jane Schreur, also known as jane Mikkelson, 31, was last seen May 22, 2019. MCPD encourages those with information about her disappearance or possible location to contact them.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Jane Mikkelson Schreur on Thursday evening.

The vigil will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. along the Winnebago River near the North Illinois Avenue bridge, where Schreur's partial remains were discovered in July.

All family and friends are welcome to attend.

There will be a spot to accept cards for those who would like to bring them.

