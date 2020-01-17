CANCELLATIONS: Osage wrestling duals, Mason City Park and Rec activities

Here's a list of event cancellations, due to the coming winter storm. Keep checking back for additional information as it becomes available:

The Osage High School wrestling dual with Clear Lake has been canceled.

All Mason City Park and Rec activities have been canceled for Saturday. The city will let coaches and participants know when they have been re-scheduled.

The NIACC campus will close at noon. All classes, activities and performances scheduled for today and tonight are canceled. Sammy Miller and the Congregation has rescheduled their show for Monday, May 4.

The Wright County Courthouse closes at noon on Friday.

The North Iowa Health Forum scheduled for Friday at the Mason City Public Library has been moved to Jan. 30.

The Hancock County Health System's Britt Medical Clinic is closing at 11 a.m. Friday.

Lime Creek Nature Center’s Annual Winter Festival has been postponed from 1-4 p.m., Jan. 25 at the nature center.