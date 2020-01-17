CANCELLATIONS: North Iowa Health Forum, Britt Medical Clinic, Lime Creek

Here's a list of event cancellations, due to the coming winter storm. Keep checking back for additional information as it becomes available:

The North Iowa Health Forum scheduled for Friday at the Mason City Public Library has been moved to Jan. 30.

The Hancock County Health System's Britt Medical Clinic is closing at 11 a.m. Friday.

Lime Creek Nature Center’s Annual Winter Festival has been postponed from 1-4 p.m., Jan. 25 at the nature center.

The Mason City Mohawks have rescheduled their Friday night games at Fort Dodge to Jan. 27.

St. Ansgar vs Riceville boys' and girls' basketball games, schedule for Saturday, have been canceled.

The Clear Lake Lions' boys basketball game at Hampton-Dumont has been moved to Feb. 3.

All Waldorf University athletic events for the weekend have been canceled.

