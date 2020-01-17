You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CANCELLATIONS: North Iowa Health Forum, Britt Medical Clinic, Lime Creek
0 comments
breaking top story

CANCELLATIONS: North Iowa Health Forum, Britt Medical Clinic, Lime Creek

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather radar Friday morning
screen shot via weather.gov

Here's a list of event cancellations, due to the coming winter storm. Keep checking back for additional information as it becomes available: 

The North Iowa Health Forum scheduled for Friday at the Mason City Public Library has been moved to Jan. 30.

The Hancock County Health System's Britt Medical Clinic is closing at 11 a.m. Friday.

Lime Creek Nature Center’s Annual Winter Festival has been postponed from 1-4 p.m., Jan. 25 at the nature center.

The Mason City Mohawks have rescheduled their Friday night games at Fort Dodge to Jan. 27.

St. Ansgar vs Riceville boys' and girls' basketball games, schedule for Saturday, have been canceled.

Current weather conditions

The Clear Lake Lions' boys basketball game at Hampton-Dumont has been moved to Feb. 3.

All Waldorf University athletic events for the weekend have been canceled.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News