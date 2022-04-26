Camper destroyed by fire at Hidden Lakes Campground

A fire destroyed a camper at Hidden Lakes Campground on Tuesday afternoon.

Clear Lake Firefighters responded to a call at 12:29 p.m. of an unknown type of fire and three separate explosions, according to the press release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a camper trailer fully involved and a partially involved camper neighboring it to the east. The neighboring camper to the west sustained significant heat damage.

Overall 11 Clear Lake firefighters responded with two engine companies and a medical unit. The Clear Lake Police Department assisted.

Total damage is estimated at $75,000, with the cause of fire under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.