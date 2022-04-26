 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Camper destroyed by fire at Hidden Lakes Campground

  • 0

A fire destroyed a camper at Hidden Lakes Campground on Tuesday afternoon.

Clear Lake Firefighters responded to a call at 12:29 p.m. of an unknown type of fire and three separate explosions, according to the press release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a camper trailer fully involved and a partially involved camper neighboring it to the east. The neighboring camper to the west sustained significant heat damage.

Overall 11 Clear Lake firefighters responded with two engine companies and a medical unit. The Clear Lake Police Department assisted.

Total damage is estimated at $75,000, with the cause of fire under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Clear Lake Earth Day Events

1 of 12

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nepal's capital faces severe water shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News