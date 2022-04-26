Camper destroyed by fire at Hidden Lakes Campground

A fire destroyed a camper at Hidden Lakes Campground on Tuesday afternoon.
Clear Lake Firefighters responded to a call at 12:29 p.m. of an unknown type of fire and three separate explosions, according to the press release.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a camper trailer fully involved and a partially involved camper neighboring it to the east. The neighboring camper to the west sustained significant heat damage.
Overall 11 Clear Lake firefighters responded with two engine companies and a medical unit. The Clear Lake Police Department assisted.
Total damage is estimated at $75,000, with the cause of fire under investigation. No injuries were reported.
North Iowa Green Expo
Posters from Clear Creek Elementary sat in the opening hall for visitors to see.
OutdoorFest
Kids make their way through the obstacle course at Clear Lake City Park
OutdoorFest Pickleball
Clear Lake Pickleball Club teaches kids to play at OutdoorFest.
Go Wild Parade
A pig-butterfly, pig, eagle and carrot make their way through Clear Lake City Park during the "Go Wild" parade
Go Wild Parade
Runners dressed as a turtle and a zebra participate in the "Go Wild" parade in Clear Lake.
Chad Dolan
DNR's Chad Dolan talks about turtles at OutdoorFest's "Exploring Iowa's Turtle Species.
Chalk Art
Chalk art at Clear Lake City Park
Toy Donation
Free toys were donated to kids who came to Clear Lake Earth Day's OutdoorFest.
Chalk Art
An outdoor art station threatened to blow away in the wind, but that didn't stop kids from enjoying the fun.
North Iowa Green Expo
North Iowa Green Expo housed many vendors from the area who work to make North Iowa greener
5K OutdoorFest
Runners participate in OutdoorFest's 5 and 10 kilometer race.
10K OutdoorFest
Runners from OutdoorFest's 5 and 10 kilometer race.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com
