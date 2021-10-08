Campaign for new Mason City High School fieldhouse, pool nearly at $700,000

Our “The Future Is Now” fundraising dinner was a huge success.

Tim Fleming of KGLO Radio did a great job as our emcee and Frank Fox of Fox Auction Company led a very lively auction. Mark McManigal did a super job of speaking on behalf of his former teammates reliving their days as Mohawks as well issuing a challenge to present and future Mohawks. Barry Alvarez had very special comments regarding his relationship with his former players as well as he and his wife’s enjoyment of their days in Mason City. It was a great evening and you could just feel the excitement in the air!

The first half of our Alumni Battle of the Classes ended on Oct. 1. There were 37 classes represented with total contributions of $131,435. The Class of 1979 contributed the most followed by the Class of 1976. Oct. 1 we began the second half of our Alumni Battle of the Classes. Every class starts over and we will see how much each class contributes from Oct. 1 to April 1. We will then have a winner for the second half. At that time we will add the amounts raised by each class for both halves and crown the champion.

As of this writing, our The Future Is Now” capital campaign has a total of $682,239 in contributions/pledges toward of a goal of $750,000. Contributors include alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations and memorials. The response to our capital campaign has been absolutely fantastic thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of so many people. We have contributions from people living in 18 different states. You can just feel the excitement and enthusiasm for these great facilities from so many people.

The projected completion date is July 1, 2022. What a great day that will be for both our school and our community.

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at either Hy-Vee East or Wealth Partners in Mason City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0