By the numbers: Statistics show COVID-19 could overwhelm North Iowa resources

What to do if you suspect you have COVID-19

CG Public Health and MercyOne have numbers you can call for help.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, call 641-494-3546, 641-494-3543 or 641-494-3547 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

If you feel ill and suspect you may have COVID-19:

If your symptoms are mild, stay home. Do not go to urgent care or the emergency room, as you can potentially endanger staff and other patients. Monitor your symptoms. If they become dramatically worse, first call MercyOne's family health line at 800-468-0050 or 641-428-7777. They will screen you for potentially scheduling a test for COVID-19.