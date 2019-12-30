Buying legal pot in Illinois? Iowa State Patrol says don’t bring it back here

When it comes to determining if a driver is impaired, most law enforcement officers rely on a series of field sobriety tests, as well as cues such as red and glassy eyes, the smell of marijuana or visible products or paraphernalia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

And though field sobriety tests can effectively determine if a driver is impaired, when it comes to drugs, the tests cannot tell an officer what substance the driver is on.

That’s why some companies have started developing a breath analyzing tool that could identify some drugs in a person’s system. Seeing these devices as possible tools that could benefit officers, some agencies are considering their potential. However, Iowa Drug Recognition Expert State Coordinator with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Todd Olmstead said that science is not yet been proven accurate enough to be admissible in court cases.

“We’re always looking at any kind of technology that can help officers detect and combat impaired driving,” Olmstead said. “We have been watching the development of these breath-analyzing devices … (but) we are not yet comfortable with the technology.”

Though Olmstead said the Iowa Department of Public Safety will continue to monitor new technology, state authorities are not yet prepared to invest in such devices.