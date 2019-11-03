{{featured_button_text}}
A Mason City resident walks into the polling place at the Mason City School Administration Building on Tuesday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

On Tuesday, residents across North Iowa will head to the polls to decide on future mayors, city councils, school boards, park boards and public measures. 

In Butler County, citizens be voting in several contested elections such as the mayoral race in Allison and the school board director race in the AGWSR district.

What follows is a run through of the ballot voters can expect to see once Tuesday rolls around. Additional information can be found on the Butler County Auditor's website in the "Elections" section.

City elections

Allison

  • Mayor: James Blockhus; Scot Henrichs
  • City council (Vote for no more than three): Shane Carlson; Ronald Henning; Jon Heuer

Aplington

  • Mayor: Jason Mehman
  • City council (Vote for no more than two): Alan Meyer; write-in

Aredale

  • Mayor: Rodney McKinney
  • City council (Vote for no more than three): Debra Homer; Virgil L. Homer; Mardee Ann Johnson

Bristow

  • Mayor: Dennis Peterson
  • City council (Vote for no more than five): Brad Lewis; Curt Lewis; Kevin Snyder

Clarksville

  • Mayor: Kai Trevor Bost; William N. Doty; Kenneth A. Smith
  • City council (Vote for no more than two): Wendy Brooks; Amy Learn; Brock Lodge; Larry F. Voigts

Dumont

  • Mayor: Edwin L. Mouw
  • City council (Vote for no more than three): Nicolaus R. Brown; Shawn McGrane; Tyler Lynn Swart

Greene

  • Mayor: Daniel Rocky Barros; William E. Christensen
  • City council (Vote for no more than two): Marilyn L. Folkers; Beverly Schuknecht

New Hartford

  • Mayor: no candidate listed
  • City council (Vote for no more than two): Gordon Ballhagen; Cindy Brewer; Timothy Woods
  • City council (To fill vacancy) (Vote for no more than one): Dennis Canfield

Parkersburg

  • City council (Vote for no more than three): Dan Bruns; Virgil Goodrich; Janice M. Johnson

Shell Rock

  • Mayor: Larry Young
  • City council (Vote for no more than three): Donald G. Bonzer; Robyn Holden; Mike Klinefelter

School elections

AGWSR School District

  • District One Director (Vote for no more than two): Steve Bartling; Tim Diamond; Patrick Hurt
  • District Two Director (Vote for no more than one): Matthew Rose
  • Director-at-large (Vote for no more than one): Christopher Sailer

Aplington-Parkersburg School District

  • Director-at-large (Vore for no more than three): Deb Grandon; David Schneiderman; Nate Steege; Amy Truax
  • A-P Revenue Purpose Statement:  Public Measure CO 

Clarksville School District

  • Director-at-large (Vote for no more than two): Phil Barnett; Brandon Kampman

Dike New Hartford School District

  • District Two Director (Vote for no more than one): Jeremiah Lehr
  • Director-at-large (Vote for no more than one): Mike McCarter
  • DNH Revenue Purpose Statement: Public Measure IO 

Hampton Dumont School District

  • Hampton Director-at-large (Vote for no more than three): Tom Birdsell; Erran Miller; Mark Morrison; Tom Teggatz
  • Dumont Director-at-large (Vote for no more than one): Steve Severs

Nashua Plainfield School District

  • District Two Director (Vote for no more than one): Cody Jensen

North Butler School District

  • District One Director (Vote for no more than one): Shelby Gallagher; Addison Johnson
  • District Two Director (Vote for no more than one): Eric Bixby
  • Director-at-large (Vote for no more than one): John Endelman; Elizabeth Schroeder

Waverly Shell Rock School District

  • District Two Director (Vote for no more than one): Kelly Flege
  • District Three Director (Vote for no more than one): Dennis Epley
  • District Five Director (Vote for no more than one): Alisha Jensen

Hawkeye Community College Merged Area VII

  • District One Director (Vote for no more than one): Barbara A. McGregor
  • District Two Director (Vote for no more than one): Teresa L. Meyer

Iowa Valley Community College

  • District One Director (Vote for no more than one): Larry Johnson
  • IVCC Public Measure F 

North Iowa Area Community College

  • District Nine Director (Vote for no more than one): Nick Prantner

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. 

