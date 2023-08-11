Dave Schlitter of Clear Lake has been named retail sales supervisor at Woodford Lumber and Home in Clear Lake.

According to a press release, Schlitter brings a solid background in retail sales, management, and customer service to Woodford Lumber and Home with experience at hardware stores, Menards, Lowe’s, and community banks in Iowa and Minnesota. He graduated from Iowa State University with a major in ag business and a minor in finance.

“After being a Do-It-Yourselfer for most of my life and having worked in the hardware and building materials businesses, working here is a natural fit,” Schlitter said. “I really enjoy meeting with people and assisting them in meeting their needs.”

He and his wife, Lori, moved from Spring Valley, Minnesota to Clear Lake in March 2020. They have three children and six grandsons. Schlitter said he is looking forward to getting involved in some community organizations. His hobbies are do-it-yourself projects, landscaping, spending time with family and attending their activities.