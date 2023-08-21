Thyron "Big T" Mathews was born in Florida, but found his best life in Iowa more than two decades ago.

On Friday, the winner of the "Barbecue Showdown" competition on Netflix, brought his smoker and infectious personality to Mason City.

Mathews moved to Fayette in the 1990s to play football. That's where he met his wife, Terri, and eventually began working for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

"I've had the best boss in the world, the best wife in the world," Mathews said. "God smiled on me in the best state in the world. It was a trio of blessings," he said.

The couple started T&T Barbecue in 2001, simply because of their passion for the process, and made it an official business in 2009 in Oelwein. On Friday, Mathews brought a quarter-ton of food to sell in front of River City Bins on South Delaware Avenue.

"We had to make sure that when we come up here we're not just bringing a little bit of food," he said. "We cooked about 500 pounds of food today."

The crew started smoking and cooking food around 3 a.m., including 180 pounds of pulled pork and 130 racks of ribs. They found their way to Mason City because the owners of the bin store, Alex and Shana Burr, are former Oelwein residents.

"They were such positive people in the community in Oelwein," Mathews said. "We heard that they moved, but they had their business here, and we're willing to support any local business."

The event commemorated the one-year anniversary of their retail business opening.

Mathews was originally reluctant to even try out for "Barbecue Showdown," but his wife convinced him he should, even though he was "just an old country boy from Florida" who liked to cook. He said a seemingly simple question on the application proved to be the most difficult -- "How do you feel about barbecue?"

"The hardest part was putting my heart on the paper," he said. "My wife had to play Dr. Phil, she had to play Oprah to get me to put my passion on paper."

Mathews said his wife made him understand how being on the show would be good for business.

"I'm all about growing my business and doing more for charities and doing more for people," he said. "I can use the platform that I'm on to help other people and bring awareness to things like domestic violence."

T&T generally does special menu items to help with charitable causes. On Friday it was the ribbon special plate consisting of ribs and chicken. Mathews said he tries to bring a little part of the menu to boost a community by any means necessary.

Mathews won the $50,000 prize for winning "Barbecue Showdown," a cooking competition featuring eight contestants. Its second season aired earlier this year. Filmed in Covington, Georgia, it consists of multiple cooking challenges with a cast member eliminated at the end of each episode.

The show included "The Trench," where contestants were forced to cook over open flames without a grill or smoker using tools like oil drums and flat steel held up with cinder blocks. Mathews said "The Trench" evened out the odds, because all contestants had their own strengths coming into the competition.

"The Trench made us all equal," he said. "No one expected that kind of open-fire cooking. That was a curveball. The show made it look hard, but in reality it was harder than it looked."

Mathews is famous for his special "mop sauce." Instead of wrapping meats in tin foil while cooking, mop sauce is applied multiple times while the grilling or smoking is going on.

A mop sauce is a thin, vinegar-based barbecue sauce usually spiced with salt, black pepper, and/or red pepper. The sauce is used to baste the meat on the grill and on a larger scale. It ensures the meat doesn't dry up and allows the flavors to sink in all the way to the bone.

Mathews was so excited when he won he wanted to do backflips, but his body told him it wasn't a good idea. He said he stays in touch with other cast members and the judges, and hopes to get them together in Iowa in the near future to collaborate on new ideas and foods.

Mathews experimented with other methods of cooking, but in the end his mother convinced him to return to his roots and become the "prodigal son of barbecue." He calls mopping the meat traditional and primitive, but effective.

There was no shortage of customers for lunch Friday. Trey Cavanaugh and Alicia Cano shared a rack of ribs and a pulled chicken sandwich, along with the sweet baked beans and potato salad that came with every order.

"I loved it, but not in the way I thought I would," Cavanaugh said. "I've never had beans like that before."