Sometimes getting the health care you need can feel a bit like pulling teeth.

Four dental specialists in Mason City aim to streamline the services they provide in North Iowa and southern Minnesota by partnering their individual practices and expanding their facilities, a project they say will "revolutionize" dental care in the region.

The merger will see three specialty dental practices in Mason City — North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, North Iowa Periodontics, and Mason City Endodontics — operate under one roof.

The plan is "to give patients quicker diagnoses, more efficient treatment plans, and a more holistic approach to their oral health," according to a joint statement announcing the partnership.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons Dr. Lyell Hogg and Dr. Aaron Kotecki from North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, Dr. Grace Moore, a periodontist and Mason City native with North Iowa Periodontics, and endodontist Dr. Chuck Gell of Mason City Endodontics will still run their own individual practices. But the consolidation will create a more streamlined patient experience, focusing on convenience and providing a heightened quality of specialty dental care.

"This is more than a merger; it's a transformation in the way we deliver care related to oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and dental implant surgery," said Hogg. "Our joint venture will offer comprehensive and convenient dental care in a way our community has never seen before."

Hogg, who has been practicing in Mason City for 23 years, said discussions in October led the group to conclude the best way to address their growing practices was to work together.

"Ultimately it boils down to what is best for the patient," he said. "We're exploring a different way to practice, and a more involved way of specialists practicing together."

The current North Iowa Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, a spacious 8,500-square-foot facility at 1530 S. Monroe Ave., will soon undergo a 5,000-square-foot expansion. The new 13,500-square-foot Dental Specialists & Implant Clinic of Iowa will house state-of-the-art clinics covering oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and dental implant therapy.

The expansion will also bring state-of-the-art equipment updates and management software that will allow the specialists to share notes, charts and other information.

"We're seeing what's unfortunately becoming a typical scenario under the regular specialist system, where patients will get punted around town and have to undergo multiple x-rays and multiple similar exams before getting care," said Gell. "It's not uncommon that we see patients driving an hour and a half to two hours to get our services, and it might be their fifth appointment by the time they actually get treatment," added Kotecki.

The partnership will provide patients with a single hub for comprehensive surgical and specialty dental needs. "This model is cutting edge for the country. There's currently only a few practices like this, but we think this may be a thing of the future; in the next 10 to 15 years you may see more and more specialists adopting this model, because it just makes so much sense," said Gell.

"It's a great addition for the dental community and for our referring dentists, too. It's a great comfort to know they can send the patient to one building and there will be someone to be able to help them there," said Moore.

To facilitate the transition, the team is developing and will soon launch a new website aimed to become a central point for booking appointments, accessing patient information, and staying updated on the clinic's services and news.

Construction on the expansion is scheduled to commence in October.