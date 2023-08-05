Five Star Cooperative recently announced the construction of a modern agronomy complex at the Burchinal, Iowa, location. This is the single largest agronomy facility investment in Five Star’s 130 plus year history, according to a press release.

The new facility will utilize a full agronomy team including an Operations Manager, full-time agronomist, and operations team members for the Burchinal location.

The project will utilize 1,900 yards of ready mix, over 230,000 pounds of rebar, and 1,351 sheets of plywood for the dry fertilizer plant. The 10-acre expansion includes a 3,929-ton dry fertilizer plant, a 24,620 square foot liquid fertilizer and seed warehouse with office space, and a 500,000-gallon UAN tank, bringing convenience to customers in the Burchinal area, the release said.

Five Star has partnered with Marcus Construction for the project and anticipates the site to be operational in the spring of 2024.

CEO, Scott Black, states, “We are excited about this new facility. We remain committed to our cooperative’s longevity while maintaining a sharp focus on our membership’s needs. Our Burchinal Agronomy Complex demonstrates this dedication to the continued strength of our cooperative and our invaluable members.”

Five Star held a groundbreaking event on July 26, showcasing the new site and displaying renderings of the future facilities.