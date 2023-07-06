This two-year program is designed to strengthen the professional skills of agricultural lenders and other credit managers. It is a partnership between Iowa State University and the Iowa Banker’s Association. This year marks the 77th annual graduating class from the program.

Erwin joined Clear Lake Bank & Trust in 2022 as a Commercial & Ag Lender in the Garner location. Prior to becoming a lender, Erwin worked in a business development role in North Iowa with the Iowa Corn Growers Association. She graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in Agricultural Business. Growing up on her family farm in Southeast Iowa, Erwin truly enjoys helping farmers and local businesses meet their goals. Her community involvement includes the Hancock County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Garner Rotary, Tri Clear Lake Planning Committee, youth leader at Zion Lutheran Church and Past President of the Clear Lake Jaycees.