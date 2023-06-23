CLEAR LAKE -- Clear Lake Bank & Trust has added two new employees.

Amy Beenken recently joined CLB&T as controller, located at the Clear Lake location. She is a graduate of Simpson College, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting & Finance. Amy is a certified public accountant and has worked in public accounting for 14 years.

Amy is originally from Algona and relocated to the Clear Lake area in 2018 with her family. She resides in Clear Lake with her husband, Jared, and three children.

Jamie Landers has been hired as director of finance and accounting at CLB&T. Jamie is also a CPA and has nearly 12 years of banking experience, most recently as the manager of financial planning and analysis for another financial institution. Jamie’s expertise is in financial analysis, budgeting, and forecasting.

Jamie, her husband, Ethan, and three children live in Bristow.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.