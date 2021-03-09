Business development progresses in Clear Lake despite COVID-19

However, with the anticipated growth in business come spring and summer, Juarez is unsure he’ll be able to keep the online ordering system.

“It might be too hard to manage both,” he said. “It adds up when you have five orders on Door Dash, online and in person. It just gets crazy.”

He said they’re currently cleaning the basement of the building, which is owned by Scott McCormick, for storage to better prepare Gyro Place for the influx.

Juarez was drawn to the Clear Lake location because of the people and the vibe as well as its proximity — and visibility — to City Beach, City Park and the lake.

“I really like it a lot. We like it a lot, especially for the people,” he said. “That’s what we enjoy the most.”

Dani Gansen and Amber Roske consider themselves fortunate.

The women opened the Brin & Lew storefront, formerly an online-based business called The Lion Shop they operated for seven years, this winter, and have received a warm welcome.

“It’s been great,” Gansen said. “We’ve met a lot of new people, which is fabulous.”