Business development progresses in Clear Lake despite COVID-19

The Basic Birder in Mason City has been in business for 25 years, and in 2020, its general manager Kelly Biery decided to open a second location in Clear Lake amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t have picked a better year to start,” she said, with a chuckle.
The past year has posed unanticipated and unimaginable challenges for small locally owned businesses in communities across the United States as the coronavirus, and subsequent restrictions, have limited their capacities, altered their services and in some cases prohibited their operations altogether, and Clear Lake hasn’t been unaffected.
The city, which attracts tens of thousands of people annually, didn’t host signature events downtown, like Thursdays on Main, Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival and Fourth of July, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which meant less guaranteed foot traffic for businesses during the summer.
In August, several downtown business owners said they were pleasantly surprised with the traffic they’d seen since the pandemic shuttered their retail stores, restaurants and businesses for weeks at the onset of Clear Lake’s tourism season and canceled many of its popular summer festivals
But the absence of such events didn’t deter business development in Clear Lake.
In fact, 2020 was an exceptional year for such a thing.
About 10 businesses opened, expanded or relocated within Clear Lake, and construction began on at least two others, including the multimillion-dollar Marriott hotel and event center project in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35, last year.
About one-third of them can be found on, or near, Main Avenue in the heart of downtown.
The Basic Birder is among them.
The home and garden store opened at 18 N. Third St. Suite 100 on Aug. 1 to offer a variety of feeders and seed as well as a large selection of yard and garden art.
“To be completely honest, it’s a little slow right now,” Biery said in early February. “We expected that because of the pandemic and this time of year here … but we’re looking forward to a good spring.”
Spring has historically been The Basic Birder’s busiest time in Mason City because “everyone wants to get outside and do stuff,” and this year, it’ll have a ton of new stuff, she said.
The slow time this winter has allowed The Basic Birder to work on its website, which will let individuals to purchase bird seed and bird houses online, Biery said, noting the website will be live in a couple of weeks.
“We’ll hope to expand to more of the gift stuff as we go,” she said.
The Basic Birder is just north of City Park, so when large gatherings return to downtown Clear Lake, Biery said it’ll be ready.
“It’s going to be good,” she said. “I’m not worried.”
The owners of Gyro Place and Brin & Lew are also looking forward to their first spring downtown.
Gyro Place welcomed its first customers at 300 Main Ave. in August, and Brin & Lew, a Clear Lake apparel boutique, opened at 414 Main Ave. in December.
Jesus Juarez, who manages Gyro Place, is overwhelmed by the response the restaurant has received in its first six months.
“Compared to the business in Mason I was managing we are up,” he said. “Everything has been way better.”
Gyro Place’s menu features popular items, like street tacos and gyros, as well as burgers, sandwiches and appetizers.
Its pork tenderloin sandwiches and jumbo gyros have been hits recently, Juarez said.
Earlier this year, a social media post raving about Gyro Place’s food resulted in the selling out of popcorn chicken and pork tenderloins the next day.
“It was crazy busy,” he said.
Gyro Place offers delivery, curbside pickup and dine-in services, and it implemented an online ordering system that has been well received by customers.
However, with the anticipated growth in business come spring and summer, Juarez is unsure he’ll be able to keep the online ordering system.
“It might be too hard to manage both,” he said. “It adds up when you have five orders on Door Dash, online and in person. It just gets crazy.”
He said they’re currently cleaning the basement of the building, which is owned by Scott McCormick, for storage to better prepare Gyro Place for the influx.
Juarez was drawn to the Clear Lake location because of the people and the vibe as well as its proximity — and visibility — to City Beach, City Park and the lake.
“I really like it a lot. We like it a lot, especially for the people,” he said. “That’s what we enjoy the most.”
Dani Gansen and Amber Roske consider themselves fortunate.
The women opened the Brin & Lew storefront, formerly an online-based business called The Lion Shop they operated for seven years, this winter, and have received a warm welcome.
“It’s been great,” Gansen said. “We’ve met a lot of new people, which is fabulous.”
They had been waiting for a space on Main Avenue to open up for their boutique for several years, so when it did — even though it was during a pandemic — they took it.
The boutique offers custom Clear Lake Lions gear for men, women and children, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, hats and more.
The women plan to feature more custom Clear Lake-themed attire in the spring and summer before transitioning back to Lions’ gear for back to school and the fall and winter athletic seasons.
“We’re currently rolling over to our spring and summer stuff so that’s been kind of exciting,” Gansen said. “It’s something new for us.”
Because it’s new, and because they’re unsure what the spring will look like due to the pandemic, Gansen and Roske have talked to other boutique owners in tourist areas and their wholesale vendors for guidance.
“It’s just a lot of go with it and adjust when you need to and you just hope for the best,” Gansen said. “Clear Lake’s a great community and we have such great support … We’re lucky.”
Marissa Fichter, who works at Simply Nourished, agrees.
“Genuinely we are amazed that people truly are continuing to support small business, especially with having some businesses that are new in the area,” she said. “It’s been really fun to see people stop in there too.”
Simply Nourished, the locally-owned organic, specialty and local food grocery store owned by Ashley Coleman, relocated to 419 Main Ave. in March.
Online marketing, Fichter said, has been huge for the business the past year.
She believes the consistent business at Simply Nourished may be attributed to people wanting a more intimate experience with less interaction with strangers and people seeking healthier alternatives.
The store offers curbside pickup as well as in-store shopping.
Simply Nourished recently began publicizing its dining options after Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened COVID-19 restrictions across the state, but it’s not without social distancing and sanitization in mind, Fichter said, describing how the employees clean everything after it's been used.
“We’re excited and I’m excited for people to take that opportunity because a change in scenery is very healthy,” she said.
