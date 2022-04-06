Burnette: A spring walk through Clear Lake's McIntosh Woods State Park

McIntosh Woods State Park, located on that road winding around Clear Lake, is coming to life in the cool spring weather.

Ducks and geese swim around the pond near the park's entrance, their voices intermingling in the woods. From the content honk of a goose to the warning shrillness of the mallard, these birds are settling into their homes, bathing and fishing in the clear water ahead of the viewing deck.

When walking across the picnic bridge, a small trickle of water from that pond makes its way to Ventura's side of Clear Lake. The stream, which would be drowned by industrial towns anywhere else, proudly announces its presence, pushing the birds' calls to the background. But while it boasts its sound, the water below the small drop hardly moves toward Clear Lake.

Following the stagnant stream to the lake, I found myself lost in the view. The sun glistened on the water, its rays twinkling in the waves like paparazzi trying to capture the perfect photo.

The perfect place to sit and gaze is a bench between the picnic area and the yurts, which sits far enough above the shoreline I felt like I was looking down upon the scenery. The water remains shallow enough that grass sticks above the waterline, making the perfect hunting grounds for ducks and geese.

It was warm enough this day that fishers made their way onto the lake, and their silhouettes as they cast a line made for a wonderful photo in the late afternoon.

When leaving McIntosh, I drove past a bog near the side of the road. With the shadows widening in the beginning of the evening, the large patches of dead grass hanging off fallen branches looked like mythical water monsters. Anyone who dared enter their water would be caught in their weeds, and likely never leave.

With spring having fully sprung, I truly enjoyed my walk through McIntosh Woods State Park. I make a point to pick up trash on my walks, but the park is well-maintained, and I was happy to leave with an empty sack.

Thankfully, it was warm enough to walk with a light jacket and boots that aren't afraid of a little mud, as the snow of the last few days takes its time to soak into the still-thawing ground. If you're looking to get into a park before camping season begins, this is the perfect time to go out to McIntosh Woods.

The park is still, wild and quiet, for those who walk to listen.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.